Shortly after Prince Harry got candid about what it has been like to be part of the royal family, Piers Morgan took to Twitter to blast the red-headed prince. "It's a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo," Harry, 36, said about upbringing while speaking to Dax Shepard on the actor's podcast. "The biggest issue for me was that, being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the U.K. media are, they feel an ownership over you."