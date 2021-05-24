Tom Brady Shares Photos From 1st Offseason Workout With Teammates

Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Brady (knee) will begin throwing next week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Arians said he told Brady to "just take your time and make sure you're right," an hint that the veteran signal-caller could be eased back into action when June's mandatory minicamp kicks off. Previous indications had been that Brady would begin mandatory minicamp as a full participant, but it wouldn't be shocking for him to be limited early. All indications have been that Brady's rehab from offseason knee surgery is proceeding on track, and being cleared to resume throwing is another positive step. He should be back to full form before long.