Wild onion (Allium Canadense) and wild garlic (Allium Vineale) are commonly confused. While both are aromatic and delicious, they are indeed two separate delicacies. They are both related to asparagus, chives, and shallots. All are edible. The confusion between wild onion and wild garlic roots from both references and appearances. They are often referred to interchangeably by the names leeks, wood leeks, ramps, field onion, etc. Aesthetically they are often confused for one another because they look very similar. Both are perennials, meaning they grow year after year, and both grow from bulbs.