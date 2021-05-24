newsbreak-logo
How Warriors GM Myers was wrong about Poole this season

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers held his end-of-season media availability Monday. And during his answer regarding a question about James Wiseman's development, Myers said something interesting about Jordan Poole. "It's hard to predict. I was wrong. I didn't know Jordan would help us as much as he did...

www.nbcsports.com
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores career-high 38 points

Poole tallied 38 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Pelicans. The 21-year-old started in place of Stephen Curry (tailbone) and took advantage of the extra usage, draining 12-of-22 shots. Poole has now scored double-digit points in five games straight, a span in which he's averaging 21.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.0 assists. He'll look to keep it going Sunday at home against the Grizzlies.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Jordan Poole gets 38 points as Warriors beat Pelicans for 5th straight win

This offered plenty of playing time for Golden State's youngsters. Free to work off screens, attack in transition and attempt step-back 3-pointers reminiscent of Curry, Poole provided a steady stream of highlights on his way to 12-for-22 shooting (4-for-9 from 3-point range) to go with six assists and four rebounds. Such a final stat line would've been tough to envision early in the third quarter, when Poole went up for a contested rebound, fell backward and twisted his left ankle.
NBAAP

Warriors rally for second straight night, beat Suns 122-116

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facing the Western Conference's two winningest teams on back-to-back nights, the Golden State Warriors pulled off a pair of impressive victories with superstar Stephen Curry struggling with his shot. Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How Jordan Poole has stepped up for Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors didn’t waste any time growing excited about Jordan Poole when he was drafted late in the 2019 NBA Draft. Dubbed the second coming of Swaggy P (Nick Young), the Dubs hoped Poole’s flashy 3-point shooting and crafty ball handle would make him a consistent spark plug with the second unit.
NBANBC Sports

Warriors assistant Adams says Poole has one of Steph's traits

Jordan Poole stepped up in a big way this week. The the No. 28 overall pick from the 2019 draft scored 20 points in less than 19 minutes against the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and followed that up with 20 points in 20 minutes against the Phoenix Suns a day later.
NBANBC Sports

How no social media has helped Poole thrive with Warriors

Jordan Poole delivered again Sunday night when the spotlight was very bright. The No. 28 overall pick from the 2019 draft scored 15 points (5-for-9 from the field, 3-for-7 on 3s) in 25 minutes in the Warriors' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Poole no longer is on social media.
NBAnumberfire.com

Stephen Curry (tailbone) starting for Warriors Sunday; Jordan Poole back to bench

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry sat out Friday's game due to a tailbone ailment, but on Sunday, the Warriors are playing for the 8th seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. As such, Curry will return and start, sending Jordan Poole back to a bench role.
NBAMercury News

Jordan Poole’s game-winning layup lifts Warriors to win over Pelicans

On it’s face, Friday night’s penultimate game of the season two days before a dramatic finale against the Grizzlies in a winner-take-all game to decide the No. 8 seed was meaningless. It doesn’t matter that the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 at Chase Center. They still need a victory Sunday to earn the more favorable spot in the play-in tournament.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Warriors rest stars, still slip past Pelicans

Jordan Poole capped a career-best, 38-point performance by driving for a layup with 21.4 seconds remaining Friday night as the Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 in San Francisco. The Warriors won a fifth straight to open a regular-season-ending, six-game homestand despite resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green...
NBASFist

Warriors Outlast West's Best On Back-To-Back Nights In Last-Ditch Playoff Bid

Despite taking on the top two teams in the NBA's Western Conference on back-to-back nights with just eight healthy players in rotation and Steph struggling, the Warriors' supporting cast came alive to inspire a late fourth quarter comeback at home over the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. As Jordan Poole walked...
NBANBA

Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 5/16/21

After weeks of a back-and-forth race to settle seeding in the Play-In Tournament, the ongoing battle between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will finally be decided Sunday afternoon as the two teams go head-to-head in the regular season finale. At stake on Sunday is eighth place in the West, which comes with the more favorable position in the Play-In Tournament, needing only one win to get a playoff spot. The loser of Sunday’s showdown will fall to ninth place, and that team will need to win twice in order to grab the final playoff spot in the West. Both teams go into Sunday as winners of five straight, the longest active streaks in the NBA, and both clubs are 38-33, which adds only more intrigue to what’s set up to be the most dramatic regular season finale in recent Warriors history. Read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in picture.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole’s honest reaction to game winner vs. Pelicans

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – On Friday night, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole admitted he got to live out every young basketball player’s dream. You know, the one where you’re in the backyard counting down from 3 to the buzzer and try to hit the jumper. During the Warriors’ nail-biting...
NBANBA

Warriors Ride Career-Nights from Poole, Mulder to Win Over Pelicans

Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder posted new career-highs in scoring as the Warriors beat the Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night in Chase Center. This marked the third Warriors-Pelicans matchup in the last two weeks, but this one took on a different look with the best players on both teams sitting this one out. With the Pelicans eliminated from postseason contention, the Pelicans sat Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams to allow their younger players to develop. And for the Warriors, the game didn’t matter much in the standings, as regardless of Friday’s result, Sunday’s showdown with Memphis will determine who finishes in eighth place in the Western Conference, and thus would only need one win in next week’s Play-In Tournament to advance to the NBA Playoffs.
NBANBC Sports

Poole returns after tweaking left ankle vs. Pelicans

The last thing the Warriors need heading into Sunday's highly important game against the Memphis Grizzlies is a significant injury, and for a few minutes, it looked like that had happened. Luckily for the Warriors, they might have dodged a bullet. Jordan Poole, who has developed into the Warriors' best...