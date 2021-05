Klay Thompson's availability for the start of the Warriors' 2021-22 season remains unclear, general manager Bob Myers told reporters on Monday. "I don't know that it will be the start of the year, we'll see more as camp gets closer. When I say start of the year I mean Game 1, I don't know if that's realistic or not," Myers said during his end-of-season media availability. "What we're focused on is when do we expect Klay to be Klay, and I don't know if that will be January, February, March, it's too early to say.