The Georgetown County Public Services Department recently had a retirement celebration the likes of which it has never had before. The retiree was 91 years old. Jacob Frasier, affectionately known as “Mr. Jacob,” retired in April after 13 years as a recycling attendant. He started working with the county at the Dunbar Recycling Center and finished his career at the Landfill Recycling Center. He plans to move north to be near his children and grandchildren.