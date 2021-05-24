Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Selden, or 17 miles southwest of Oberlin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Selden around 550 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov