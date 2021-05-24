newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Selden, or 17 miles southwest of Oberlin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Selden around 550 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Logan County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, emergency management reported three to five inches of rainfall on local roads and some back roads are covered with water. Ongoing thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Levant, Winona, Monument, Russell Springs, Mingo and Halford. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE NORTHWESTERN THOMAS...SOUTHWESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 845 PM MDT/945 PM CDT/ At 750 PM MDT/850 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Goodland to 12 miles northwest of Levant. Movement was south at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goodland and Edson. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 19 and 28.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WALLACE...SOUTHERN THOMAS...NORTHERN LOGAN...SHERMAN AND WESTERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT/845 PM CDT/ At 642 PM MDT/742 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kanorado to 12 miles west of Gove. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goodland, Oakley, Brewster, Grinnell, Gove, Ruleton and Winona. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 6 and 38, and between mile markers 69 and 87.
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheridan FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. Target Area: Decatur; Norton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Norton, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norton, Almena, Norcatur, Clayton, Reager and Calvert.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Logan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Thomas; Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WICHITA...THOMAS AND LOGAN COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Gem to Russell Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Colby, Gem, Rexford and Menlo. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 48 and 75. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014...027...028...041 AND 042 Relative humidity and wind gust values are no longer reaching criteria thus allowing the warning to expire.