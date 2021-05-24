Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Crane County in western Texas Southwestern Upton County in western Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upton County Airport, or over McCamey, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near McCamey around 550 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Iraan Municipal Airport, King Mountain and Upton County Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov