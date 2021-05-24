newsbreak-logo
Crane County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Crane County in western Texas Southwestern Upton County in western Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upton County Airport, or over McCamey, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near McCamey around 550 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Iraan Municipal Airport, King Mountain and Upton County Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTY At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rankin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rankin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Ector; Ward; Winkler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ECTOR...NORTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHEASTERN WINKLER AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pyote, or 9 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Roy Hurd Memorial Airport and Monahans Sandhills State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 67 and 94. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS...NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER AND WEST CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 641 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 27 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Howard, Mitchell, Reagan, Scurry, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Mitchell; Reagan; Scurry; Upton At 241 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported a landspout about 15 miles west of Sweetwater involved with a thunderstorm that developed along a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms. More landspouts will be possible with the current line of showers and storms extending from Big Lake, to the northeast up to the Scurry-Fisher county line. This line is moving west at 10 mph. Locations impacted include Colorado City, Big Lake, Garden City, Loraine, Colorado City Airport, Reagan County Airport, Lake Colorado City, Lake Colorado City State Park, Inadale, Champion Creek Reservoir, Westbrook, Stiles, Hermleigh, Cuthbert, Buford, Dunn, Best and Saint Lawrence. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 200 and 228.
Flood Advisory issued for Glasscock, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Glasscock; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crane County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Western Glasscock County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Rankin, Greenwood, Garden City, Goldsmith, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Midkiff, Skywest Airport, Cotton Flat, Spraberry, Warfield, Midland Airpark, Pleasant Farms, Saint Lawrence, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Stiles and Best.