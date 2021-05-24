Special Weather Statement issued for Rice, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.