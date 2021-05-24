newsbreak-logo
Rice County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Rice, Steele by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rice; Steele A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN STEELE AND SOUTHEASTERN RICE COUNTIES At 540 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Owatonna, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Owatonna, Medford, Clinton Falls, Merton, Moland, Ruskin and Owatonna Airport.

alerts.weather.gov
Freeborn County, MNweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Freeborn, Goodhue, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Faribault by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anoka, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Goodhue, Kandiyohi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anoka; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Goodhue; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Washington; Wright; Yellow Medicine FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.