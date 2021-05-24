Special Weather Statement issued for Rice, Steele by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rice; Steele A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN STEELE AND SOUTHEASTERN RICE COUNTIES At 540 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Owatonna, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Owatonna, Medford, Clinton Falls, Merton, Moland, Ruskin and Owatonna Airport.alerts.weather.gov