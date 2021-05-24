newsbreak-logo
Staggering 1.2MILLION Americans REFUSE to spend $1,400 stimulus checks despite Dems pushing for more payouts

A STAGGERING 1.2million stimulus checks remain unspent as progressive Democrats continue to push for more Covid relief payouts.

That number reflects the checks that haven't been spent from the first pandemic relief package signed into law in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOWLe_0a9neW5000
Biden hasn't stated whether he would back another round of stimulus payments Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QR26Z_0a9neW5000
More than a million stimulus payments from the first Covid relief package have gone unspent Credit: Getty

IRS data obtained by the Boston Herald show that California is the state with the most unspent CARES Act checks at 123,265.

Those payments allotted up to $1,200 for eligible Americans.

Florida came in second with 92,018 unspent checks, and Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania rounded out the top five.

The IRS indicated that the 1,245,339 unused CARES Act checks were due to people either refusing the cash, paying it back, or not cashing the stimulus checks they received.

The government sent out two more rounds of stimulus checks as the pandemic continued to upend the US economy.

Former President Donald Trump's administration sent out another $600 and current President Joe Biden's approved another $1,400 for eligible Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aacH_0a9neW5000
Progressive Dems are pushing for more stimulus payments Credit: Getty

Despite that unspent cash, some progressive Democrats are pushing to get another round of stimulus payments approved.

In March, 21 Senate Democrats - including Massachusetts Sen Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen Bernie Sanders - wrote a letter to Biden urging him to set up recurring payments until the pandemic is over.

"We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan," the letter said.

"Families should not be at the mercy of constantly shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions."

A House of Representatives committee also sent a letter to Biden last week urging the president to make recurrent payments a part of his American Families Plan.

The Ways and Means Committee described the payments as a “lifeline” for Americans who have had their lives affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has served as a stark reminder that families and workers need certainty in a crisis," the letter said.

"They deserve to know they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads."

It's unclear at this time if Biden has any plans to back another round of stimulus payments.

