Stocks kicked off the last week of what has been a volatile month on an upbeat note, thanks to strength in the tech sector as well as growing interest in reopening plays. The Dow added 186 points, while the S&P 500 also registered notable gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq notched a triple-digit win as well, with Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) adding more than 2% each on Monday.