CMCO Looking for Direction on Heels of Board Update
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) is a multinational designer, manufacturer, and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. CMCO’s key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. This afternoon, CMCO was last seen trading flat at $52.38.www.schaeffersresearch.com