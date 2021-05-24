CMCO Looking for Direction on Heels of Board Update

LAND has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.