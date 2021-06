I only know him through my ex, who I was with for about 18 months. He's not a 'mutual' friend or anything. He messaged me a bit after the break up, checking I was ok, but then I blocked his number as I didn't want that link there to my ex. Then he got in touch over social media and we've been chatting a bit. I don't understand why he's talking to me. If my ex knew I'm pretty sure they would no longer be friends. So it seems pretty risky on his part, to be talking to me. I don't know if he just feels sorry for me or what.