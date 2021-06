Charges have been dismissed against a member of a hate group who was arrested in Miami after riding around downtown in a van scrawled with pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic slogans. A Miami-Dade judge — clearly unaware of the man’s affiliations with the extremist group — on Friday afternoon criticized the arrest of Joseph Bounds, who police say was filming officers who’d stopped the van, then refused to obey commands to step away from traffic. Bounds, 33, of Denver, Colorado, was jailed Thursday on charges of disobeying police orders and resisting arrest without violence.