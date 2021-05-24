newsbreak-logo
Option Traders Blast SPCE After Successful Test Flight

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) are soaring today, up 17.2% at $24.70 at last check, following news that the space exploration company's weekend test flight was successful. Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo craft -- which held two pilots -- reached space 50 minutes after takeoff before returning to earth, marking the company's first flight in more than two years and positioning it to launch paying customers by early 2022, according to the company. In response, the security's options pits are exploding with activity.

