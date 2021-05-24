newsbreak-logo
Google Docs is getting the hottest new feature of Word 97

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Google Docs is a pretty good word processor, especially considering you won't have to drop a dime to use it. It's not quite as fully featured as Microsoft Word, but most users find it perfectly acceptable for notetaking, writing essays, and working collaboratively with friends and colleagues. However, a handful of quirks have kept Docs from being crowned king of docs. Google is finally fixing one of the weirdest inabilities in the app, with images now able to be positioned in front of or behind text.

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
