Google Docs is getting the hottest new feature of Word 97
Google Docs is a pretty good word processor, especially considering you won't have to drop a dime to use it. It's not quite as fully featured as Microsoft Word, but most users find it perfectly acceptable for notetaking, writing essays, and working collaboratively with friends and colleagues. However, a handful of quirks have kept Docs from being crowned king of docs. Google is finally fixing one of the weirdest inabilities in the app, with images now able to be positioned in front of or behind text.www.androidpolice.com