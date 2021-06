FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department provided a 30-day crime data assessment to the community Wednesday morning. Within the months of April to May, there were 762 calls for service in the downtown area. Most of the calls were at the Engagement Center, which is located at the former Police Department headquarters at 222 4th Street North. The biggest trend of crimes within this time frame was for thefts.