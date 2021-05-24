newsbreak-logo
Calidad Beer Mexican Lager Review

By Cat Wolinski
Cover picture for the articleWith eye-catching branding and a devotion to the Mexican lager lifestyle like no other, Calidad is a newcomer that we find ourselves coming back to again and again. It’s crisp, floral, and flavorful enough to be interesting, without overpowering. It has fresh, floral aromas, cornbread sweetness on the tongue, and a dry finish. Overall it is light, refreshing, and crisp. Plus, the can is cute to look at.And, without taking the spotlight off the Instagrammable moment you’re probably having if you’re drinking it. No pressure.

