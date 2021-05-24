Calidad Beer Mexican Lager Review

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Stroll among the wooded grounds of The Morton Arboretum and sample 20 three-ounce pours of beer, cider and mead at this revamped brew fest, which combines two of the Arboretum's most popular summer festivals into one afternoon sipping event. Twenty local craft breweries will be on hand to pour out tastes of their sudsy wares along a series of socially-distanced walking paths; if you want, you can also stick around after the event wraps up at 4pm and explore the rest of the Arboretum until sunset.