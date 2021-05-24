Rare Form Brewing Company Confetti Review

Rare Form Brewing Company's Confetti captures a genuine appreciation for corn. Poured in a tulip glass, this beer is continually entrancing (have you ever walked by a tortilla factory? It’s like that, but the factory is your glass, and the tiny, bursting bubbles are like corn chips for your nose). It’s made with corn grown right here in New York State. The nose is unmistakably corn, too — more specifically, corn chips — and more specifically than that, the thick, fresh-made Mexican restaurant tortilla chips. This lends a sweetness to the palate, not unlike sucking on a Frito; yet there’s a distinctly herbal finish. Though tempting to sip straight from the convenience of the can, I strongly recommend pouring this one into a glass to get that fresh tortilla scent.