The Empourium A Plethora Of Piñatas Mexican Lager Review. Clear and golden, with small, sparse bubbles, this Mexican-style lager inspired by the 1986 comedy, Three Amigos, is as close to macro lager as you can get without being bland. It is very light on flavor, but that’s precisely the point. This is a pitcher beer, a buffalo wings beer, a drink-in-a-plastic-cup beer. It has a touch of tanginess, but barely any bitterness on the finish — just a hint of an herbal hop note to balance that corn sweetness. One thing this beer lacked across the board after several tastings was any head when poured in a glass, so I recommend drinking this one from its adorable can.