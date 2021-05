The Chiang Mai Old Town, located at the heart of this historic city, was a perfect luxurious sanctuary during our visit to Chiang Mai. We loved being at the centre of all the action, surrounded by local eats including street food, hot pot and fine dining options. Make sure to see all the temples that are onlye a few minutes away and them come back and relax beside the tranquil pool and in your elegant suite after days of sightseeing. If you have kids they will love going to Nong Buak Haad Public park which has a playground and vendors selling bubbles and other toys. The park is very popular with families and is only about a ten minute walk away from the hotel. The inviting restaurant at The Chiang Mai Old Town was a beautiful space to enjoy a quiet breakfast or order comforting poolside dining. For breakfast we recommend the Crepes Fourress with Wild Mushroom and Spinach and Aubergines Farcies a la Provencale and the delicious Vietnamese Rice Noodle Soup, which I had most mornings. The kids will love the perfectly prepared and fluffy "Golden Pancakes' with a generous helping of syrup. For Poolside Dining comfort food such as Fish and Chips and Classic Pizzas all available at a very affortable price. The Heritage House Suite with Balcony was both stylish and functional featuring a cozy separate lounge area that easily converted into a bedroom for the children. We highly reccomened this property for those looking for a fusion of traditional Thai details alongside modern design and five star facilities and service.