Mayor pushes back at claim that dirt bikes, ATVs are 'DC street culture'
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shot down claims that illegal dirt bike and ATV riding is part of "D.C. Street Culture." This comes as more all-terrain vehicles were spotted in the District this weekend. One recent social media post claims a group of illegal riders almost struck a person on H St. Northeast. Video posted online shows an all-terrain vehicle hopping a curb and driving down a D.C. city sidewalk.www.fox5dc.com