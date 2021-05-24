Mayor pushes back at claim that dirt bikes, ATVs are 'DC street culture'

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the D.C. sniper attacks of 2002. The harrowing days are chronicled in the new documentary TV series “I, Sniper.”. “No one’s ever tried to do something this ambitious,” Creative Director John Smithson told WTOP. “There were three prongs to this: the families of the 10 known victims and those who survived … a huge number of law enforcement [for] the biggest manhunt in American history [and] getting phone calls with Lee Malvo from jail.”