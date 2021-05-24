Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok delivers wholesome cuisine to local residents with new “Healthy Eating” menu
Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, the holistic health-focused urban retreat, is giving local residents the opportunity to enjoy delicious and highly nutritious cuisine in the comfort of their own homes, following the launch of its dedicated “Healthy Eating” menu for delivery or takeaway, which has been created in collaboration with world-renowned medical experts.Rajiv Ranjan, Executive Chef, and Peerawich Nokthong, Pastry Sous Chef of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, have combined their exceptional culinary talents with the expertise of two medical professionals from BDMS Wellness Clinic, Dr. Sureerat Sritangrattanakul, M.D., a specialist in regenerative medicine, and Praerawee Srisurin, a leading dietician. The result is a collection of 10 delectable dairy- and gluten-free dishes that have been carefully crafted using fresh ingredients and superfoods to maximise their health benefits.destinationthailandnews.com