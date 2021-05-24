newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok delivers wholesome cuisine to local residents with new “Healthy Eating” menu

destinationthailandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, the holistic health-focused urban retreat, is giving local residents the opportunity to enjoy delicious and highly nutritious cuisine in the comfort of their own homes, following the launch of its dedicated “Healthy Eating” menu for delivery or takeaway, which has been created in collaboration with world-renowned medical experts.Rajiv Ranjan, Executive Chef, and Peerawich Nokthong, Pastry Sous Chef of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, have combined their exceptional culinary talents with the expertise of two medical professionals from BDMS Wellness Clinic, Dr. Sureerat Sritangrattanakul, M.D., a specialist in regenerative medicine, and Praerawee Srisurin, a leading dietician. The result is a collection of 10 delectable dairy- and gluten-free dishes that have been carefully crafted using fresh ingredients and superfoods to maximise their health benefits.

destinationthailandnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Good Food#Food Allergies#Food Drink#Thai Cuisine#Comfort Food#Quality Food#Pastry Sous Chef#Bdms Wellness Clinic#Lemongrass Mint Chicken#Red Miso#Rim Klong Caf#Bangkokians#Movenpickbdms#Menu Items#Holistic Health#Resort#Gluten Free Dishes#Diners#Nutritional Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipestheorcasonian.com

New healthy eating website, Daniel’s Plate, launched by Orcas resident

Daniel’s Plate is curated by Gigi Carter and Sersie Blue, two entrepreneurial Black women united by their devotion to healthy living who have committed themselves to change the way we see food. By sharing their knowledge of nutrition and faith, these friends who are also both health coaches are helping people reclaim the lives that God has promised them.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Get three courses, a side and a drink for £24.95 at Azzurro

That’s a proper culinary feast at a popular Italian right by Waterloo Station. Plus a side, and a 125ml glass of house wine, a beer or a soft drink. At a buzzy Italian restaurant just over the road from Waterloo. Time Out says. If you’re into crowd-pleasing Italian dishes then...
Food & Drinksgadventures.com

Foods to try: breakfast around the world

Whether your day begins with a thick stack of syrup-drenched waffles, a plate of hummus and veggies, or a bowl of spicy and tangy Choley puri, breakfast around the world is personal and unique to each culture and person. Travel brings us in touch with local flavour including delicious regional breakfast traditions. Let’s take a look at some unique breakfasts from around the globe.
Restaurantsallears.net

Menu Released for Disneyland Resort’s Alfresco Tasting Terrace!

Ever since the Disneyland Resort opened at the end of April, we’ve been having an absolute blast exploring the parks!. Although plenty of our favorite dining locations have been welcoming guests back once again, six more restaurants will be joining the list of reopened spots. And, we’ve got a peek of one of the menus coming soon!
Hyattsville, MDFrederick News-Post

Healthy Fresh Meals is changing the way we eat—for the better

Fresh, healthy meals get delivered directly to your door. Choose from more than 50 delectable meals each week. Ingredients for each plate Healthy Fresh Meals creates are sourced from local purveyors. Meals are fresh, never frozen, and fully cooked. Like many entrepreneurs, Shana Greenbaum was driven to start her company...
Houston, TXculinaryinstitute.edu

6 Healthy Cuisine Seminars

Culinary Institute Lenotre proposes also 27 hands-on weekly seminars Monday to Thursday every 10 weeks!. You will join CIL students in their labs with our internationally trained, top-notch, friendly chef instructors, learning techniques right alongside of them. Available separately or combined, these seminars offer mostly French techniques and recipes for...
Recipesazestforlife.com

Memorial Day – 20 Inspiring Recipes and 3 Menus I Love

Best Memorial Day BBQ Recipes: creative, inspiring and something for everyone!. Beyond Hamburgers and Hot Dogs – there are so many healthy & tasty Memorial Day recipes to explore… plan ahead and Heat Up the Grill!. Three Fabulous MENUS I am recommending are:. The Perfect Healthy ALL AMERICAN BBQ Menu.
Shelter Island, NYnorthforker.com

The new chef at Isola brings flavorful nuance to Italian cuisine

Back in the kitchen at Isola, Shelter Island’s coastal Italian restaurant, the kitchen is hot. Perhaps what the place is most known for is their brick oven pizza — and even though it’s tucked away on the other side of the kitchen from where I’m standing, I can feel it heating up the space on this unseasonably warm May day. But today, I’m not here for the pizza. I am much more interested in a new pasta dish — the handmade squid ink tagliolini and shrimp.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Healthy Eating Tips for Louisiana Residents

If you are trying to eat healthy, you know that is really tough in Louisiana. We are surrounded by some of the best restaurants in the world. The food in the bayou state is second to none. But we all know many of those wonderful dishes we love so much like gumbo, crawfish etouffee and jambalaya are just not on the list of healthy foods.
Recipeskitchenstewardship.com

Healthy Eating for Busy Families: 30 Minute Dinner Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Making dinners during the week is a challenge – whether you’re juggling a full-time job, kids doing homework, or an attention-seeking toddler. (Or maybe all of those!!) It’s so tempting to eat fast food...
Recipesvivaglammagazine.com

The Best Light Vegan Meals to Try this Summer

As you know, eating light meals during the summer is good for you. The reason is not only because you’ll have fewer cravings. Light meals can also help keep your body temperature low, plus your body will not have to work as hard to digest the food you ate. Additionally, eating fruits and veggies aid in keeping your body hydrated during the hot summer days. So, what are some of the best light vegan meals for summer?
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Healthy Connections to go lunch menu for the week ahead

Tehama County Healthy Connections, formerly the Senior Nutrition Program, provides lunches for seniors. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, lunches will be packed to go for seniors to pick up at the Red Bluff Community and Senior Center, 1500 S. Jackson St. and the Corning Senior Center, 1014 4th Ave. Those desiring a meal to go must call the program at 527-2414 a day ahead to reserve a lunch.
Drinksverywellfit.com

What to Eat at Shake Shack: Healthy Menu Choices and Nutrition Facts

Shake Shack is an American fast-casual restaurant chain. In 2001, Shake Shack founder and celebrity chef Danny Meyer started a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in New York City. Soon after the cart opened, customers lined up daily during busy lunchtimes. In 2004, the hot dog cart was...
Travelblissmark.com

Start eating healthy on vacation with these 5 useful tips

Vacations are a time to hit refresh. Though travel can be stressful, reaching your destination and letting loose is well worth it. This short break from reality also means some people may also take a short break from healthy routines, including exercise, skincare, and eating balanced, nutritious meals. If that’s you, no shame.
LifestylePosted by
Red Tricycle

6 Ways Your Family Can Still Eat Healthy on a Cruise

Even if you begin your cruise vacation with the best of intentions, making healthy choices can be a challenge. The nightly dessert menu and 24-hour pizza and ice cream can get the best of even the most diligent efforts. So indulge. Enjoy. But find balance on your vacation with these simple tips for eating healthy on a cruise ship.