newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Thai Vietjet celebrates the Green Season with ‘Fly Green Sale’ from 99THB

destinationthailandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the arrival of the green season, Thai Vietjet today launched the ‘Fly Green Sale’ promotion, offerring special fares starting from 99THB (not including taxes, fees, and add-on services) for traveling on the airline’s entire domestic flight network. The special fares are available for booking from May 24 – 28, 2021, with travel dates ranging from June 1 – September 30, 2021 (exclusive of public holidays) at www.vietjetair.com.

destinationthailandnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Mobile App#Travel Agencies#Airline Tickets#Bangkok#Free Travel#Skyfun Vietjetair Con#Credit Shell#Nakhon Si Thammarat#Thai Vietjet Today#Sale#Green Season#Phuket#Travel Dates#Special Fares#Flight Services#Suvarnabhumi#Krabi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Facebook
Country
Thailand
Related
Lifestyletraveldailymedia.com

Thailand targets medical tourism

Thailand is attempting extremely hard to reboot tourism however so far it hasn’t quite worked, particularly with the recent rise in Covid-19 transmission. Some of you may remember my story on the lengthy 31 steps process to obtain a visa, and 90 days of pre-paid accommodation also required were a bit demotivating for some. Then it became a little creative with the Tinder partnership, and with few exceptions, has continued to be a struggle, despite the relaxing of international visa requirements.
Worldohionationalguard.com

26th May 2021

Kami memiliki variasi produk paket wisata yang dapat menyesuaikan budget dan kebutuhan anda dengan destinasi unggulan Batu, Malang, Bromo, Madakaripura, Ijen, Menjangan dan Tabuhan. Whether or not indulging in tasty conventional Greek food and hidden tavernas, enjoying rooftop drinks with views over the Acropolis, or simply spending time in a coffee shop watching the world go by, Athens has something for everyone. Hence, travellers must take the mandatory precautions to avoid mosquito bites. If you’d like a tropical island destination that doesn’t require a passport, Hawaii, the gorgeous 50th state, is a good choice. Untuk itu anda tidak perlu mencari Agen Travel Umroh di Tempat lain yang belum tentu kredibilatas maupun track racordnya, kami dari Mitra Tour Travel Umroh akan membantu untuk mempersiapkan segala keperluan terkait perjalanan religi seperti pengurusan visa Umroh, tiket pesawat,Â reservingÂ lodge, konsumsi Jemaah, transportasi selama ibadah Umroh dan tentunya jasa pendampingan selama menjalankan ibadah Umroh. Here are the highest-rated trip locations. Lalu pilih hotel yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan anda. Maskapai ini berdiri pada 2001, sebagai Unit Bisnis Strategis (SBU) Garuda Indonesia untuk menyediakan alternatif layanan penerbangan bertarif rendah di Indonesia. In addition, the Dutch Ministry of International Affairs also publishes any studies on security risks. Wonderful diving is also found off Lembeh, Raja Ampat, and Komodo, giving you one more reason to visit Komodo National Park apart from gawking on the big lizard that bears the park’s name. Each islands provide everything you want for your epic European summer season. Bell Tower Hotel – To start with, hotel names would not get brisker than Bell Tower." Should you’re on the lookout for a enjoyable place to stay during your weekend getaway, then be sure to hit up this hotel. The Ministry for Overseas Affairs and Commerce Promotion advises Maltese nationals travelling to Bangladesh to train …
Lifestylefarewellalarms.com

Secrets of Singapore to Make Your Trip Better

The parts of Singapore that Lonely Planet isn’t likely to show you. You’re on your way to the other side of the world but there are always plenty of stop-offs along the way and perhaps one little island that might catch your eye is the Little Red Dot, otherwise known as Singapore.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Banyan Tree To Open 'No Walls, No Doors' Resort In Bali, Indonesia

Banyan Tree will open a very special property in an off-the-beaten-track, untouched part of northern Ubud later this year. Pioneering a 'no walls, no doors' concept throughout the property and in each of its 16 balés (villas), Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, is scheduled to open in September 2021. Situated...
LifestyleHong Kong

Green sheen? Drone shot shows Hong Kong hotel’s algae-infested pool

Out of sight, out of mind—are we right? At least, that appears to be the mantra that one Hong Kong hotel has adopted. A drone photographer recently did some flying over the North Point neighborhood and came across a not-so-palatable view: a rooftop pool in a hotel that had turned a murky shade of green, presumably due to algae accumulation during this protracted period of COVID-induced dis-use.
AsiaStars and Stripes

VIDEO| Speakin' Japanese lesson: The season of fresh green has come!

The month of May tends to be a beautiful month on Japan’s mainland. During this time, the mountains and wooded areas grow into bright, vivid greens. It's an ideal season for taking a walk in the woods of beautiful fresh green to enjoy some deep breaths in the fresh air.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Chiang Mai Candle - Medium

Winding your way through Chiang Mai's Old City. The aroma of incense surrounding you as you enter the gilded temples. After dark, the scent of citronella filling the warm evenings. My range of candles are hand-poured in South East London by Mckinley & Paget. They are made of a unique...
TrafficConnecticut Post

Thai taxi drivers protest draft law on Uber-type services

BANGKOK (AP) — An association of taxi drivers in Thailand on Wednesday urged the government to reconsider a draft regulation that would allow the use of private cars for online ride-hailing services, saying it would create unfair competition and cost taxi drivers their jobs. Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the...
Worldcntraveller.com

Travel Guide To Bhutan

Of all Himalayan countries, Bhutan is the most alluring to Westerners, at least to those with a romantic vision of the past. Bhutan is also the ideal place for trekking in a beautiful landscape of sacred mountains, lush valleys, remote temples and fortress-monasteries. Tucked between China and India at the eastern end of the Himalayan chain, it is the most remote, the least touched by modernity, and - apart from Assamese insurgents taking refuge from the Indian army inside the southern border - the least affected by violent political conflict. Its survival into the present century as an independent country is something of a marvel. With the neighbouring kingdom of Sikkim swallowed by India, and Tibet taken over by China in the 1950s, Bhutan is the only remaining Buddhist state in the region. With less than a million inhabitants and about a dozen languages it is also, arguably, the most varied, both in its terrain and human geography. Although a new king was crowned in 2008, democracy has replaced the country's medieval system of absolute monarchy.
Public Healthlowyinstitute.org

Thailand’s overcrowded prisons hit by Covid-19 surge

Thailand emerged from the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the best performing countries in the world in terms of minimising cases and deaths. But 2021 has been a different story. A surge in infections since the beginning of April has seen thousands of new cases each...
Lifestylethetravelmagazine.net

Is amber the new green for the fly and flop brigade heading to Spain?

Amid the confusion about what amber in our traffic light grading system actually means there have been urgent pleas repeated ad nauseum by British PM Boris Johnson and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps & associates. Don’t travel to amber countries, they say, yet I wonder if anyone is actually listening. Turns...
Worldjust-auto.com

Thai sales surge 93% in April

Thailand's new vehicle market jumped by over 93% to 58,132 units in April 2021, according to wholesale data compiled by the Federation of Thai Industries, after plunging by 65% to 30,109 units the same month of last year after the country imposed its first lockdown to slow the initial spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travelporthole.com

Riviera River Cruises Will Sail Douro River Cruises in July

A popular European river cruise line is getting ready to resume operation on Portugal’s Douro River! Riviera River Cruises is planning to restart their ship MS Douro Elegance on July 2, 2021 for eight-day itineraries on the Douro and Salamanca Rivers. All guests boarding Riviera ships will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test prior to travel.
Travelluxurylaunches.com

The mother of all vacations – The Four Seasons Uncharted Discovery Private Jet itinerary for 2022 will fly you to Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Bahamas, and more

Trust Four Seasons to turn your vacations into wow-cations! Whether it is enjoying a European road trip with sightseeing, shopping, and gourmet dining in an open-top classic car or having fun amidst pandemic at the Four Seasons hotel at the Disney World Resort that offered ‘Schoolcation’ packages, they breathed life into a mundane routine with ease and perfection. This year, the Four Seasons is back with a mammoth-of-a-vacation plan, the all-new Uncharted Discovery Private Jet itinerary for 2022, which will take guests around the globe to explore everything from Antarctica, Machu Picchu, Bogota to Buenos Aires and everything in between. The journey will take guests to 7 destinations over a period of 21 unforgettable days.
Public Healthtravelnewsasia.com

Skytrax Certifies Korean Air as 5-Star COVID-Safe Airline

Since last year, Skytrax has conducted the ‘COVID19 airline safety ratings’ through an audit that evaluates the safety and hygiene protocols introduced by airlines during the coronavirus pandemic. Korean Air’s COVID19 5-star certification, the highest level, was attributed to the airline’s comprehensive efforts in its ‘Care First’ program that was...
Agriculturethechronicle-online.com

Green beans from your garden taste the best

It is a North American luxury to eat green beans all year round. They first appeared in the grocery store produce aisle a few years ago. Nice looking green beans all the same length, dark green, perfectly wrapped and sealed in plastic. And at $3.99 the pretty green beans were not a bad price.
Industrykfgo.com

Air France uses cooking oil to fly to Canada as green fuel debate rages

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France-KLM flew a biofuel-powered Airbus A350 from Paris to Montreal on Tuesday, demonstrating the airline’s readiness to adopt low-emissions fuel despite deep industry divisions over the pace of its adoption. Air France flight 342 took off from Charles de Gaulle airport with a 16% mix of...
California StateJustLuxe.com

California's Historic Green Gables Is For Sale!

The infamous entrepreneurial Fleishhacker family's summer residence in Silicon Valley is now for sale. As stated by toptenrealestatedeals.com, the Green Gables is one of the most interesting and large historic estates in California. After the 1906 earthquake and a family trip to England, the family began buying land to build...
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Breaking Travel News interview: Amora Carbajal, executive director, Promperú

Peru has been hard hit by Covid-19, but with cases now falling and vaccination rates picking up, thoughts are turning to the reopening of the tourism sector. Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Amora Carbajal, executive director with tourist board Promperú, about how the country plans to bounce back from the most challenging of years.
Lifestylegreenbuildermedia.com

Green Products

From familiar to new, here are the sustainability products our readers are talking about most. As... 2021 brings us big advances in green technology. Here is our annual gathering of the products that...