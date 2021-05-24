Faith, healing and remembrance

MINNEAPOLIS — The afternoon of the verdict announcement, Pastor Jalilia Abdul-Brown was downtown with the people. "I was actually sitting downtown in the Hennepin County building," Abdul-Brown said. "I went outside to see what the temperature was of the city. And people were so elated like I saw flags going up. I saw BLM signs being waved, I saw humanity signs being waved. It really made a lot of people of color, Black and African Americans-- it made us feel human."