Savannah, GA

Savannah Music Festival returns

By Dave Williams
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. — One of Savannah’s popular events has returned after a 14-month hiatus. The Savannah Music Festival began Sunday night, and, after a day off Monday, will continue Tuesday night. The festival is usually held in March and April but was pushed back because of the pandemic. Attendance at...

www.wjcl.com
Savannah, GAWTGS

Savannah Food & Wine Festival cancels 2021 event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Food & Wine Festival has canceled its 2021 festival, according to a release. The festival was originally scheduled for Nov. 8 - 14, 2021. Event organizers said the City of Savannah's policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings of over 100 people prevented organizers to move forward with festival planning and selling tickets.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Pandemic pups pack pet lodges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic led many to adopt a new four-legged companion. But as the world begins to reopen and people head back to work or off on that long-delayed vacation, they need a place to leave their pets. “We’ve been busier than ever,...
Savannah, GAsouthmag.com

Brews for a Cause May 2021

While other parts of the country are still in quarantine, Savannah, Georgia was back to the business of doing what we do best… celebrating!. On Thursday, May 14th, South magazine and Southern Eagle Distributing celebrated their 14th Brews for a Cause. Many of the cities most prominent were in attendance to raise money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma society and to continue the celebration of the newly designed spring issue of South magazine.
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Savannah, GAscoopcharlotte.com

15 Summer Weekends Starting Now. Here’s Your First Trip of Summer 2021.

Thank goodness we’re not spending two back-to-back summers in quarantine lockdown. That’d be a real doozy, right? Instead, things are looking up with more and more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by the day, including those related to mask wearing. Goodbye, maskne and hello summer vacay!. That’s right. Vacations are a...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Activist Julia Pearce inspires others toward racial parity on Tybee island

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyle columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Julia Pearce’s grin is slow and sly. She’s remembering the old days on Tybee Island when people would see her, a Black woman, and her husband Mallory, a white man, enter a room before anyone knew the couple was dating. They would whisper, she said. Tybee was a different place in the late ’90s. The two didn’t pay it no mind. Mallory taught her how to laugh. It saves you from the gossip, he said.
Savannah, GABrewbound.com

New Realm Launches Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails

ATLANTA & SAVANNAH, GA – Having just launched their first dedicated distillery, New Realm has taken their “Spirits of Exploration” tagline literally by crafting their newest innovation, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Craft Cocktails. These carbonated canned mixeddrinks are designed with a blend of premium house-made spirits and real fruit juice to deliver arefreshing, all-natural, sophisticated drinking experience. Dedicated to redefining the cannedand premixed cocktail market, New Realm’s craft cocktails equate to the quality of a bartender-crafted beverage, with the convenience of go-anywhere enjoyment.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah State sorority saving young lives through water safety lessons

Minority children are three times more likely to die from drowning in Georgia than their non-minority counterparts. In fact, Georgia ranks number seven nationally in drowning deaths in children under 4 years old. This is why local members of Alpha Iota Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. reach out...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Author Mary Kay Andrews finds inspiration through Facebook writers group for novel 'The Newcomer'

“If anything bad happens to me — it’s Evan. Promise me you’ll take Maya and run. Promise me.”. These words haunt Letty Carnahan as she flees New York City with her niece Maya after discovering her sister’s murdered body. Letty has no further information about what she is running from and why. One thing she is certain of; who she is running from: Tanya’s ex, sleazy real estate entrepreneur Evan Wingfield. She knows in her gut that Evan is somehow responsible for Tanya’s death.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, andLife Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University to host job expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for work, a local staffing agency is holding a socially distanced event for you. Horizon Staffing, Domino’s and Saint Leo University-Savannah Center are hosting a job expo. Horizon Staffing has many essential positions that need immediate filling such as warehouse positions, Equipment...
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

Feed a Trucker Campaign kicks off

The Savannah-based trucking firm Veteran Carriers has teamed up with Enmarket to provide a series of free lunches throughout 2021 as a salute to the trucking community, one group of unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating groups will gather at the Enmarket on Pine Barren Rd. and Hwy 80 on the last Friday of each month for the rest of the year as part of the Feed a Trucker program. The location is one of the convenience store chain’s commercial trucking locations, serving trucks going in and out of the Georgia Ports Authority. “We wanted to do something, however small, to acknowledge the sacrifice and determination these truckers have demonstrated,” said Cliff White, president of Veteran Carriers, a veteran-owned and operated company based in Savannah, adjacent to the largest container terminal in North America. Trucker drivers can pull in and receive a free lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Enmarket’s The Eatery. Entrees offered will include hot wings, chicken tenders, various subs or sandwiches, and fresh salad, along with chips and a choice of beverage. The first group of participating volunteers will be the Veterans Council of Chatham County. Participants will collect their ticket from a representative of the volunteer group in the parking lot, and bring it in to receive their free meal. “Throughout 2020 and 2021, truckers have kept us fed and supplied, even during the darkest and most frightening days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” White said. “We wanted it to be for all truckers, not just our own drivers, and we worked out a way for volunteer groups like the Veterans Council of Chatham County to participate so that the truckers will know the community at large appreciates them.” Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket, said the convenience store chain was delighted to participate. Enmarket is Savannah’s largest convenience store chain. The company operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in the Lowcountry. “Enmarket never closed its doors during the lockdown,” Giesick said. “As an essential business, our employees were there, selling gas and food. But we couldn’t have done it without truckers keeping us supplied, so we are pleased to join this expression of appreciation.” For information on veteran carriers, visit veterancarriers.com and to find the nearest Enmarket, visit enmarket.com.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Savannah Seafood Sampler brings local leaders together

Rep. Carl Gilliard hosted the Savannah Seafood Sampler Leadership Conference on Saturday. The event, held at the Savannah State Farmers Market, was free and open to presidents of various local organizations. At the conference, leaders got to learn about the home buying process, business credit, solar panels and more, all...