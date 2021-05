“You can’t do this alone. You really can’t do it alone, not successfully.” Judy Farron has been a cancer survivor for two years. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, she thought her cancer journey was behind her. But when she started experiencing symptoms, her doctor told her, the cancer had come back. “I was really scared and anxious, and I think I’m going to use the word numb.” Judy decided to reach out to palliative care for support.