(Dade City, FL) At 3:55 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported fire in the 3200 block of McKethan Rd. The call came in by an adult occupant that reported a kitchen fire from a pot of oil on the stove. The occupant exited the structure with the family pets after unsuccessfully trying to put the fire out. The first engine arrived within 7 minutes and advanced a hose stream to attack the fire in the structure. The fire was brought under control within 4 minutes.