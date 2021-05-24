newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Game of Thrones' Hannah Waddingham details being waterboarded for 10 hours on set

By Zara Woodcock
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
Game of Thrones' Hannah Waddingham details being waterboarded for 10 hours on set (Image: SKY ATLANTIC/PA)

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham has opened up about being waterboarded for 10 hours while on set.

The 46-year-old actress played Septa Unella on the fantasy HBO series and famously shouts 'shame' during Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) walk of atonement.

Hannah was later tortured by Cersei in Season six when the power balance was overturned.

Recalling filming the scenes on Collider Ladies Night, Hannah confessed: "Other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life."

She also revealed her character was originally meant to be raped by The Mountain but the storyline was later changed.

Hannah explained: "Unella was meant to be raped by The Mountain, and I think they'd had so many complaints about the rape of Sansa that they chose not to go with it."

Hannah said it gave her claustrophobia (Image: PA Wire/PA Photos)

Explaining the waterboarding scene,t he star revealed that she thought there was a mistake after she was told she would need a wetsuit top.

"And there I was strapped to a wooden table with proper big straps for ten hours. And definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life," she said.

"Because Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself.

She played Septa Unella (Image: Â©2015 Home Box Office, Inc. All)

"But in those moments you have to think, do you serve the piece and get on with it or do you chicken out and go, 'No, this isn't what I signed up for, blah, blah, blah?'."

The actress, who has appeared on Sex Education, went on to say that she wasn't able to talk afterwards as she had "been screaming through The Mountain's hand."

"So I had no voice at all to barely whisper, bruises already coming up like I had been attacked and I was like, 'I've basically just been waterboarded for ten hours'," Hannah revealed.

For the scene to look authentic, Hannah said the strap around her neck had to be 'tight.'

She said the experience left her with claustrophobia around water.

