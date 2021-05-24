newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

We’re closing in on 90 degrees as heat builds

By Stephen Bowers
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our warmth is stepping up little by little, day by day. We’re getting closer to that 90-degree mark. The warmest day we’ve had so far this year was May 3 when we hit 89 degrees. In May of last year, we hit 90 degrees or above three times. Two of those three times happened by May 24. Odds are we will at least touch 90 this week, but we’ll spend more time close to 90 than we will spend in the 90s.

www.wtok.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Thunderstorms#Dry Weather#Closing Time#Break Time#Meridian#Humidity#Heat#Scattered Showers#Backyard Thermometers#Rain Producers#Tonight#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Scattered storms for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds are starting to move back into the area, with the thickest of the cloud cover moving in overnight Sunday and early into Monday. The start of Monday is going to be dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the area by the afternoon hours. As of Sunday night, those storms are still well west of our area, mainly focused around the ARKLATEX region. Monday isn’t the only day the rainfall will be in the area, the first half of the work week is going to be full of those splash and dash showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rainfall, but those that do could see some heavy rain and gusty winds. As we go further into the week, those clouds look to become more scattered in nature and the sunshine will start to return. By Thursday, rain chances start to go down and temperatures start to go up. Temperatures will be closer to average this week with highs in the mid 80′s. The weekend is trending a little drier and warmer with highs near 90 for both days. Lows all week are going to dip down into the mid 60′s.
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
WTOK-TV

A great weekend for outdoor activities ahead!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! It’s going to be a beautiful May weekend for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama. We are off to a chilly start on our Friday, with temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s to start the day. With plenty of sunshine in store for our Friday, high temperatures look to climb into the upper-70s in the afternoon. We will once again see lots of sunshine on our Saturday, with high temperatures returning to the low-80s.
EnvironmentWTOK-TV

Threefoot Festival weather looks perfect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our week is winding down, and we’re heading into the weekend with bright sunshine and the start of a warming trend. This is a big weekend. The Threefoot Festival begins Friday at 6 PM in Downtown Meridian. Weather looks perfect for it! Friday at 6 PM will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. We’ll cool quickly into the 60s beneath a clear sky. Temperatures at 10 PM will be near 60 degrees. Saturday will be sunny with a 10 AM temperature in the lower 70s for the start of the Threefoot Festival. The day will warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Use sunscreen liberally! The sun angle is sufficiently high for a nasty sunburn.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Warming trend begins as we dry out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy almost-Friday! We are off to a cloudy and cool start to our Thursday. Clouds are set to decrease throughout the day, with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid-70s. Friday morning is set to get quite chilly, with many of us dropping into the upper-40s by the time the sunrises. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper-70s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Cooler air settles in for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! The heavy rain and storms are gone, but we are left with cloudy skies and a few showers on our Wednesday. The main story today will be the cooler air that will settle into our area today. High temperatures on our Wednesday only look to climb into the upper-60s to around 70 degrees. That is over 10 degrees below average for this time of year! A few showers will be possible overnight and into Thursday morning, but most of us will be dry on Thursday.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Heavy storms, gusty winds likely tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight. We don’t expect severe thunderstorms, but some storms will bring heavy rain and gusty winds. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, especially along Highway 84 in our far southern areas. Storm Arrival Times. Spotty showers can precede a line...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

More rain and storms for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We look to see periods of rain and storms throughout the day on Tuesday, and an isolated severe wind gust and/or instance of large hail will be possible with some of the stronger storms this afternoon and early evening. Localized flash flooding will be possible, especially during the evening and overnight hours. No widespread concerns are expected.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Heavy storms, gusty winds likely again on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another round of heavy storms is on the way for Tuesday evening. Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible with these storms, too. Between now and then, spotty showers are possible. The storms will arrive between 5 PM and 7 PM Tuesday. Blindingly heavy rain is possible,...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Final Delivery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Although this is not the official motto of the United States Postal Service, Patti Hobgood has taken it to heart in a 23-year career. Last...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Keeping you and your family safe this Hurricane Season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricanes are one of the most destructive weather events in the world and so it’s important to be prepared for Hurricane Season. One of the biggest threats here locally with hurricanes is the possibility of tornadoes. “Secure those outdoor things that can be blown around. Have...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

City announces deadline for reporting storm damage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has set a deadline for reporting structural damage related to storms last week. It is Wednesday, May 12, at 12 noon. The damage may be reported by calling 601-484-6890. Information gathered will be reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. City property...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Update: Two local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two tornadoes have been confirmed following damage surveys by the National Weather Service. We had previously told you that no tornadoes had been confirmed in our area. This new information was released Friday evening by the National Weather Service in Jackson. The first tornado formed in...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Meridian to assess damage from severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian reported numerous trees and power lines down from severe weather that moved across the state late Tuesday afternoon and early evening. There has been damage to homes and other property as well. More than 20,000 households were without power in Lauderdale County...