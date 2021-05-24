Democratic maps pit Republican lawmakers against each other in fights for political survival. GOP rips the plan as ‘kindergartner’s artwork.’

New state legislative boundaries proposed by Democrats would further cement the party’s dominance in Springfield by using a declining downstate population to pit House Republicans against each other in several areas.

“Make no mistake, these maps were drawn solely for the Democrats to maintain their political power in the state of Illinois,” House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said during a news conference Monday in which he ripped the Democratic map proposal.

Democrats already hold a 73-45 advantage over Republicans in the 118-member Illinois House. Under details emerging from a proposed legislative map unveiled by Democrats on Friday evening, the new boundaries would pit Republican incumbents against each other in eight House districts. In east-central and southern Illinois, the homes of four House Republicans are packed into a single district.

The western suburbs also could see a matchup between Democratic state Rep. Deb Conroy of Villa Park and Republican state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst under the redrawn maps.

Republicans have been a minority party in the Illinois House since 1997, and Durkin said the new boundary lines are worse for his party than any previous redistricting under former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan, who has been implicated in a federal corruption investigation but not charged with any wrongdoing, ruled the chamber from 1983 through his resignation in January of this year — with the exception of two years in the mid-1990s when the GOP briefly gained control.

“What we’ve seen here today is the lowest of lows for the House Democrats, which quite frankly, I did not think was possible after Mike Madigan disappeared. But as Speaker (Emanuel “Chris”) Welch said in January, it is a new day, and that new day is worse than what we witnessed under Madigan,” Durkin said.

Democrats dropped their map proposal with few details late Friday and have said little about it other than calling the redistricting plan “fair” and assuring it would be found to meet federal and state voting rights laws if subjected to a legal challenge, as is likely.

Redistricting is the once-every-decade process of redrawing political boundaries to conform to population changes usually uncovered by the decennial federal census. With Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the legislature under Democratic leadership, Republicans have no real input on a process that will determine General Assembly control for the next decade.

With their overwhelming majority, Democrats are rushing to have new legislative maps approved by the scheduled end of the spring session on May 31. They’re trying to avoid any delays that would push the process past June 30 — a constitutional deadline that would set the stage for a lottery giving Republicans a 50-50 chance at controlling the map.

Due to delays caused in part by the pandemic, actual census figures traditionally used to draw the maps aren’t expected until mid-August. That forced Democrats to use data from the American Community Survey, a product of the federal Census Bureau that is less specific than the actual hard count of residents determined by the census.

Democrats have scheduled hearings in Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday to expedite passage of the map, but Republicans and various groups questioned how they would be able to respond because Democrats have not explained how they extracted data from the population survey to draw the maps.

At Monday’s news conference, Durkin and other House Republicans likened the Democratic map to “a kindergartner’s artwork,” “1990s clip art” and the product of an “Etch-a-Sketch.”

As they have in the past, Republicans asked Pritzker to live up to a pledge made during his campaign for governor that he would veto any partisan-drawn map. Pritzker has since revised his pledge, saying he would veto an “unfair map.”

