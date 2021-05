By George Slaughter Hurricane season begins Tuesday and runs through November. For Southeast Texans, it’s time to begin preparing for what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts will be an above-average hurricane season. Previewing the Season According to The Weather Channel, 19 named storms are predicted for 2021, with eight of them predicted to be hurricanes and four of those being a Category 3 or higher. A Category 5 storm, considered catastrophic, has […]