Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GOVE COUNTY At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Scott State Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Monument Rocks. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov