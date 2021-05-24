newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA AND NORTHWESTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lake Hallie, or over Eau Claire, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Lake Wissota, Cadott, Boyd, Bateman, Eau Claire Airport, Jim Falls and Seymour.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadott, WI
City
Jim Falls, WI
County
Chippewa County, WI
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Lake Hallie, WI
City
Altoona, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Boyd, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Cadott Boyd Bateman#Eau Claire Airport#Southeastern Chippewa#Winds#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Chippewa County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Barron County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.