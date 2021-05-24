Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA AND NORTHWESTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lake Hallie, or over Eau Claire, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Lake Wissota, Cadott, Boyd, Bateman, Eau Claire Airport, Jim Falls and Seymour.alerts.weather.gov