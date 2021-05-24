newsbreak-logo
Saint Lucie County, FL

Face masks will be optional in St. Lucie County schools starting June 7

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 3 days ago
Students can decide whether or not to continue wearing face masks in St. Lucie County’s schools. Photo by Getty Images

Starting on June 7, students in St. Lucie County’s schools will have to option to remove protective face masks while on school property.

St. Lucie Public Schools board members made the decision at a special meeting on Monday, May 24. Face masks will continue to be required through the end of the current school year. The last day is June 4.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for those ages 16 and older last December, and on May 10 expanded it again to include children ages 12-15. Based on evidence from clinical trials, the vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

More than 4 million children under age 18 have been vaccinated in the United States, including more than 600,000 children ages 12-15, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, only 3,716 children and teens ages 12-19 have been vaccinated in St. Lucie County as of May 24, said Nicole Rodriguez, Public Information Officer for the Department of Health in St. Lucie County.

The schools will continue to practice COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies and the district is encouraging parents to have eligible students vaccinated.


Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

