박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Y DON’T U” (Feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip)

New Album Good Morning, America Out July 16 With Guests Including Lucinda Williams, Amanda Shires, Katie Pruitt, Girlpool, Mary Lattimore, Rose And More. Lawrence Rothman's upcoming album Good Morning, America (out July 16) finds the musician confronting childhood trauma head-on in a way "I have never written about in a song, poem or even diary," per Rothman, and with the release of "Breathe" they courageously encapsulate the heart of that message. The new song opens with Rothman's innermost thoughts reflected through its lyrical content: "I try to set free from my childhood room but when I close my eyes...every dream turns panic attack." Rothman has noted the new music "details how I came to terms with the childhood trauma of sexual abuse from a teacher, and how I found an opportunity to heal after decades." In the words of their "Breathe" collaborator Caroline Rose, the song finds Rothman immersed in "an emotional, physical and mental purge" of that darkness.