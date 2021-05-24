newsbreak-logo
박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Y DON’T U” (Feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip)

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, we named 박혜진 Park Hye Jin’s How can I one of the best EPs of 2020. The rapper/producer had already been building her name for a while at that point, and otherwise 2020 saw her take on some high profile collaborations, including with Nosaj Thing and Blood Orange. Now, she’s back with another one. Titled “Y DON’T U,” it finds 박혜진 Park Hye Jin alongside Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip.

