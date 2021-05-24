Chris Fedor of cleveland.com received a bunch of questions from Cleveland Cavaliers fans, as many of them are wondering if there’re going to be any significant changes in their front office.

Fedor notes that chairman Dan Gilbert is emotional, reactionary and unpredictable, as Gilbert has had a tendency to be quick to switch general managers.

Fedor adds that some stains on current GM Koby Altman’s résumé include not getting anything for Andre Drummond , trading away Kevin Porter Jr., who has found new life with the Houston Rockets, and giving Kevin Love that massive extension, as Gilbert could very well point to all of those moves.

Fedor suggests that current New York Knicks executive Brock Aller, who was also once part of the Cavs organization, could be in the running for the GM position shall it open up.

More Cavs Notes

Per Fedor, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff could look to make some more additions to his coaching staff, especially with Lindsay Gottlieb leaving for USC. Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce could be a potential target.

Fedor says that the Cavs are prepared to pay north of $100 million to keep Jarrett Allen in the fold long term. Allen averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 51 games with Cleveland this season.

Chris Manning of Fear the Sword wrote up a nice piece about how the Cavs can embrace Allen’s potential. Definitely worth a read.

Fedor opines that Darius Garland is the most important player for the Cavs right now, as his abilities as a natural point guard make him an easy fit. The second-year guard averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Fedor says the Cavs’ biggest need is a backup point guard but doesn’t expect Matthew Dellavedova to return next season. Outside of Garland, the Cavs don’t really have a true point guard, as Collin Sexton is more of a scorer than facilitator.

The post Cavs Notes: Front Office, Coaching Staff, Allen, Garland, Free Agency appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .