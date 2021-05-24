newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs Notes: Front Office, Coaching Staff, Allen, Garland, Free Agency

By Sameer Kumar
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 3 days ago

Chris Fedor of cleveland.com received a bunch of questions from Cleveland Cavaliers fans, as many of them are wondering if there’re going to be any significant changes in their front office.

Fedor notes that chairman Dan Gilbert is emotional, reactionary and unpredictable, as Gilbert has had a tendency to be quick to switch general managers.

Fedor adds that some stains on current GM Koby Altman’s résumé include not getting anything for Andre Drummond , trading away Kevin Porter Jr., who has found new life with the Houston Rockets, and giving Kevin Love that massive extension, as Gilbert could very well point to all of those moves.

Fedor suggests that current New York Knicks executive Brock Aller, who was also once part of the Cavs organization, could be in the running for the GM position shall it open up.

More Cavs Notes

  • Per Fedor, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff could look to make some more additions to his coaching staff, especially with Lindsay Gottlieb leaving for USC. Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce could be a potential target.

  • Fedor says that the Cavs are prepared to pay north of $100 million to keep Jarrett Allen in the fold long term. Allen averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 51 games with Cleveland this season.

  • Chris Manning of Fear the Sword wrote up a nice piece about how the Cavs can embrace Allen’s potential. Definitely worth a read.

  • Fedor opines that Darius Garland is the most important player for the Cavs right now, as his abilities as a natural point guard make him an easy fit. The second-year guard averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

  • Fedor says the Cavs’ biggest need is a backup point guard but doesn’t expect Matthew Dellavedova to return next season. Outside of Garland, the Cavs don’t really have a true point guard, as Collin Sexton is more of a scorer than facilitator.

The post Cavs Notes: Front Office, Coaching Staff, Allen, Garland, Free Agency appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
13
Followers
678
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Dan Gilbert
Person
Lindsay Gottlieb
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Matthew Dellavedova
Person
Lloyd Pierce
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cavs#Coaching Staff#Front Office#Cleveland Com#Gm#The Houston Rockets#Usc#Garland Free Agency#Cleveland Cavaliers Fans#Chairman Dan Gilbert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting for injured Garland

Osman will start Saturday's matchup against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. With Darius Garland (ankle) out, Osman will get the nod. In Osman's past five starts, he's averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals.
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will not return Friday

Garland will not return to Friday's matchup with the Wizards due to a left ankle injury, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports. Garland accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of his injury is unkown at this time, but his status for Saturday's game against the Heat is certainly up in the air at this point.
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remains out Wednesday

Garland (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports. Garland will be unavailable for a third consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. Cedi Osman has started each of the last two games and could take on an increased role once again Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Isaac Okoro pulls off feat Collin Sexton, Darius Garland never accomplished

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro finally had his career game when they hosted the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Although the Cavs lost in overtime, the 20-year-old swingman still made history of his own as he put up impressive numbers on the floor. Okoro became the seventh rookie in the league to tally a 30-point outing this season and his 32 points also became the most by a Cavaliers rookie since Jordan McRae back in 2016. The feat became more impressive as Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and even Kevin Porter Jr., who are all known to be solid scorers, failed to reach the same point tally during their respective rookie seasons.
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another 10-assist effort

Garland scored 25 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 assists, four steals and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic. Garland continues to generate gaudy assist numbers in the absence of Collin Sexton (concussion). He's managed 29 total assists across his last three games, though that has been balanced out by 15 turnovers. Garland also led the team with a 33 percent usage rate, but he couldn't combine the volume with efficiency. In the three games Sexton has missed, Garland has averaged 22.0 points, 9.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals while playing 34.3 minutes.
NBAnumberfire.com

Darius Garland (ankle) out Tuesday for Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Darius Garland (ankle sprain) for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Garland suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's game against the Washington Wizards, and was trending towards missing at least tomorrow's game after having to sit out of Monday's practice earlier in the day. Hopefully this won't become a prolonged absence.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Constructing a current Cavs NBA Jam Lineup

Boomshakalaka! – it was 28 years ago that NBA Jam stole the hearts (and quarters) of basketball fans and gamers across the globe. Along with pop culture items like the Sony Discman, Ecto Cooler, and MC Hammer, the 2-on-2 game has reached legendary 90’s status. As a not so legendary...
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Big double-double

Allen scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic. Allen had a strong all-around performance, thanks in part to his six offensive rebounds. He also shot efficiently from the field, helping him post double-digit points for the seventh time in his last nine games. In that span, Allen has averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
NBANBC Sports

Draymond reveals certain young NBA guard he hates defending

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in NBA history. But even the greats like him struggle against certain matchups. Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye recently asked the Green to name some of the tougher guys he goes against. The answer was unexpected. "Darius Garland actually," Draymond said...
NBAFear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: game preview and how to watch

In a season clouded by injury and inconsistency (not to mention a global pandemic), how does a team with the 5th-overall worst record find inspiration and motivation?. The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-41) are back at home tonight for their second match-up this week against the Washington Wizards (28-34). With just 10 games left in the season, the Cavs will look to find motivation by focusing on what they can control — growth and maturity. Regardless of their record, the Cavs are a team that just doesn’t quit. So while they are expected to lose a lot down the final stretch, it won’t be because they tried to...it’ll be because they simply cannot compete.
NBAPosted by
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Cedi Osman return Friday night against Wizards; Garland to come off bench, play limited minutes

WASHINGTON -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland will make his return Friday night against the Washington Wizards, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who missed the previous seven games because of a sprained left ankle suffered on April 30, will come off the bench and play in a limited capacity. Garland has been hopeful of a comeback, recently ramping up his exertion level during pregame workouts. On Friday morning, Garland went through portions of shootaround at Capital One Arena, testing out the ankle one more time before getting clearance.
NBANBC Washington

Observations as Wizards Pull Away From Cavaliers to Clinch Play-In Tournament Berth

Observations from Wizards win over Cavs to clinch play-in berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Win and in. Somehow what few thought the Wizards would accomplish months ago seemed to...
NBANBA

Offseason Outlook: What's next for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have now officially been eliminated from playoff contention, shifting the focus to a busy offseason ahead. Though it has missed the postseason for three straight years, Cleveland has some exciting young pieces for the future, some cap space to work with and will add another lottery-level talent in the upcoming draft.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Gary Harris scores 19 and Cole Anthony adds 12 in 4th quarter to propel Magic past host Cavaliers

Putting the ball in Cole Anthony’s hands proved to be a good way for the Orlando Magic to score down the stretch. And the Magic needed every point they could get from their rookie point guard. Anthony scored 12 crucial points in the fourth quarter, including some acrobatic shots at the rim, as the Magic held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage ...
NBADaily Record

Secret weapon?: Full-court press may be a remedy for lifeless Cavaliers

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman called the full-court press “our secret weapon.”. Center Jarrett Allen said they should consider using it in the third quarter, which has been a 12-minute horror show virtually all season. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff resorted to the strategy Wednesday night with the Cavs behind by 23 points...