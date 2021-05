A reporter who was just hired by the Associated Press last month is now out of a job after pro-Palestinian social media posts she had written during college went viral. AP news associate Emily Wilder, who graduated from Stanford University in 2020 and had worked for the Arizona Republic, was the target of backlash after Stanford College Republicans drew attention to her activism on Twitter, referring to her as an "anti-Israel agitator" for protesting Birthright, a Jewish student travel program to Israel.