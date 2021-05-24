Aircraft Associated With Nellis Air Force Base Has Crashed In Las Vegas (Updated)

For years, one of the Thunderbird's jets flew its routines with a slightly different paint job than the others. Here's why. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Air Force's Air Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Thunderbirds, has flown a number of different jets over the years, all of which have carried variations on a distinctive and instantly recognizable red, white, and blue paint scheme. It's a patriotic, high-visibility look that's very well suited to their already attention-grabbing airshow routines. However, between the late 1950s and early 1970s, when the team flew the F-100C Super Sabre and then the F-4E Phantom II, one of the jets always had a very distinctive variation on this livery, with an all-black tail. There's a very good reason for why the "slot" jet, the aircraft assigned to fly in the position right behind the lead plane, was painted this way and why the individual at the controls invariably became known as 'Captain Carbon.'