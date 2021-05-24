Las Cruces Public Schools announces 2 superintendent finalists

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Las Cruces Public Schools on Monday named two finalists for its vacant superintendent's post, with one of the pair being the district's interim superintendent.

The school board voted back on March 1 to name Ralph Ramos as temporary superintendent while board members looked for a permanent school chief, for which he is under consideration.

The other finalist candidate is Oscar Rico, who is currently the director of information technology for the Canutillo Independent School District.

The two men will be part of an online public forum being held by the school board on Wednesday at 6 p.m. , with the board expected to make their selection for the position at a June 1 meeting.

Whoever is selected will replace former superintendent Karen Trujillo, who was struck by a van on Feb. 25 while walking her two dogs and later died from her injuries.

The 50-year-old Trujillo had led LCPS through much of the pandemic and a during a cyber attack that crippled the school district’s computer systems. The district's administration building has been named in her honor.

