newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Public Schools announces 2 superintendent finalists

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sz10N_0a9nSXbN00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Las Cruces Public Schools on Monday named two finalists for its vacant superintendent's post, with one of the pair being the district's interim superintendent.

The school board voted back on March 1 to name Ralph Ramos as temporary superintendent while board members looked for a permanent school chief, for which he is under consideration.

The other finalist candidate is Oscar Rico, who is currently the director of information technology for the Canutillo Independent School District.

The two men will be part of an online public forum being held by the school board on Wednesday at 6 p.m. , with the board expected to make their selection for the position at a June 1 meeting.

Whoever is selected will replace former superintendent Karen Trujillo, who was struck by a van on Feb. 25 while walking her two dogs and later died from her injuries.

The 50-year-old Trujillo had led LCPS through much of the pandemic and a during a cyber attack that crippled the school district’s computer systems. The district's administration building has been named in her honor.

The post Las Cruces Public Schools announces 2 superintendent finalists appeared first on KVIA .

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Cruces Public Schools#Board Members#Independent Schools#Online Schools#Temporary Superintendent#Lcps#Information Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Mask requirements relaxed in Las Cruces; city seeks to ‘get creative’ to use extra vaccine doses

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council voted to extend the mayor's emergency proclamation relaxing face mask requirements for vaccinated people in most parts of the city. When and where to wear masks: The mayor's emergency proclamation, which "uses the honor system," allows vaccinated Las Cruces residents to ditch The post Mask requirements relaxed in Las Cruces; city seeks to ‘get creative’ to use extra vaccine doses appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Oñate Knights become 1st Las Cruces students to graduate on-stage in 2 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the first time in two years, young and eager high school students walked across a Las Cruces stage in front of their family and friends to accept their diplomas. “It felt amazing," said Damiana Gutierrez, an Oñate High senior. "Four years of hard work. All for this, it feels The post Oñate Knights become 1st Las Cruces students to graduate on-stage in 2 years appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

SISD board discusses plans for next school year and naming of superintendent

EL PASO, Texas -- The Socorro Independent School District discussed a number of key items during a school board meeting Tuesday night, but took no action. Those discussions included developing the plan for the 2021/2022 school year amid the decline for Covid cases in the Borderland and vaccination for school-aged kids. Another item up for The post SISD board discusses plans for next school year and naming of superintendent appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Delayed student release at Loma Verde Elementary as police look for strange person

EL PASO, Texas -- A strange person spotted lurking around Loma Verde Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon prompted a delayed release of students for the day and a police response. Socorro Independent School District officials said students were being released to awaiting parents as police scoured the school building in an attempt to locate the The post Delayed student release at Loma Verde Elementary as police look for strange person appeared first on KVIA.
CollegesLas Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State University regents approve merger of education and health colleges

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents voted Friday to merge two colleges into one. The change will go into effect on July 1. NMSU Provost Carol Parker proposed in August 2020 to merge the College of Education, the College of Health and Social Services, and the Department of Sociology (in the College of Arts and Sciences), to create a new college to be named the College of Health, Education and Social Transformation.
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Memorial Day Schedule 2021

City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Police and fire services will not be affected. Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center. Meerscheidt Recreation Center. East Mesa Recreation Center. The Learning Center. A. Fielder Safe Haven.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

LCPS: Extended learning opportunities to make the most of your summer

Summer, for most, usually includes a vacation, time off from school and some fun in the sun. Our Las Cruces Public Schools students and staff have certainly earned a break from the challenges brought forth by more than a year of remote learning, followed by strict guidelines when we returned to the classroom earlier this semester. As we wrap up this school year, many of our students and staff will be using some time over the break to catch up or strengthen certain skills with Extended Learning Time.
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

LCPS awards Teacher and Educational Support Personnel of the Year

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces Public Schools awarded two educators on Wednesday for their service to the district and Las Cruces community. Robbi Berry was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year and Crystal Flores was named the 2022 Educational Support Personnel of the Year. The two were selected from six finalists and 89 total nominations. The winners were announced at a small ceremony at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administrative Complex.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Adrienne L. Widmer announced as new Las Cruces Utilities assistant director

Adrienne L. Widmer, P.E., has been selected as the new Las Cruces Utilities assistant director. With her 27 years of utilities and engineering experience, Widmer is ready to start the next stage in her career, growing LCU’s mission in providing safe natural gas, clean water, dependable wastewater services, and the weekly removal of the trash. She was previously the LCU’s deputy director of Water.
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Charter high schools in Las Cruces: What are their graduation plans?

LAS CRUCES – As high schools around Doña Ana County make arrangements for in-person graduation ceremonies, charter high schools plan to do the same for their students. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, no schools in New Mexico have had a "normal" graduation. For the Class of 2020, schools held makeshift drive-thru and drive-by events.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces Public Schools Vaccination Clinics Open to Students 12 and Up

Las Cruces Public Schools has received approval from the New Mexico Department of Health to coordinate COVID-19 vaccinations for children between 12 and 15 years of age. The specific vaccine approved for that age group is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concur that the vaccine may prevent serious or life-threatening disease and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Meet some of NMSU's notable graduates, including a soon-to-be great-grandmother

LAS CRUCES – Twin siblings Jennakay and Matthew Colquitt walked across the commencement stage clad in crimson as the top students from their colleges, becoming their family’s first college graduates. Susan Stoltzfus fulfilled a lifelong dream of completing the college education she started more than 50 years ago. And Janet Kwakye is one step closer on her journey to earning a Ph.D.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces family celebrates weekend college graduations of mom and her 2 kids

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- It's graduation weekend, a special time for not just the graduate - but also their family and friends. One Las Cruces family has amazing story about how graduation weekend is truly a family affair. Eugene Montoya is a proud husband and father, because while it's one thing to see your The post Las Cruces family celebrates weekend college graduations of mom and her 2 kids appeared first on KVIA.
Collegeskrwg.org

Virtual international internships at NMSU provide work, cultural experiences

LAS CRUCES - Internships are a requirement for some degree programs at New Mexico State University, and with COVID-19 restrictions in place since March 2020, a student’s graduation plans could have been derailed without a timely internship placement. But NMSU’s Education Abroad helped a group of students fulfill their requirement with virtual international internships.