newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

New Idaho Democratic executive director

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLqLV_0a9nSKNA00

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth announced Monday party has hired Jared DeLoof to serve as Executive Director heading into the 2022 election cycle.

DeLoof comes to the IDP after five years of working with NextGen America registering hundreds of thousands of voters and electing Democrats up and down the ballot.

“Jared’s experience in grassroots organizing and registering voters will serve the organization well as we lay the groundwork and strategy for a groundbreaking statewide organizing effort as we head into 2022,” Cornforth said. “We couldn’t be more excited about his experience and knowledge he will bring to Idaho to help capitalize on the radicalization and defeat the out-of-touch GOP politicians in the Idaho legislature.”

DeLoof is a native of Spring Mills in central Pennsylvania who attended Penn State University. He was a rural organizer for President Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns and has experience registering and mobilizing young voters to support the Democratic Party.

“I’m excited to lead the Idaho Democratic Party into the 2022 midterms,” DeLoof said. “This is one of the toughest states for Democrats, but we are committed to fighting for every vote and outworking the Republicans at every turn. We believe that when Idahoans are given the choice between our common sense solutions to Idaho’s problems and the radical and extreme positions of the Idaho Republican Party we can not only be competitive but can win all across
Idaho.”

The post New Idaho Democratic executive director appeared first on Local News 8 .

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
293
Followers
380
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Elections
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Democrats#Democratic State#Democratic Voters#New Idaho Democratic#Idp#Nextgen America#Gop#Penn State University#The Democratic Party#Republicans#Idahoans#Local News#Central Pennsylvania#Grassroots#President Obama#Monday Party#Spring Mills#Politicians#Campaigns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls hosts law enforcement conference

The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs (ICHA) partnered with the City of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Police to host this year's Idaho Law Enforcement Conference: Building Diversity, Strengthening Our Communities. The post Idaho Falls hosts law enforcement conference appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Little, Wasden praise spent fuel milestone

Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued the following joint statement Wednesday praising the completion by the U.S. Navy of a major milestone in the Idaho Settlement Agreement, which addresses the handling of spent nuclear fuel at the Idaho National Laboratory. The post Little, Wasden praise spent fuel milestone appeared first on Local News 8.
AnimalsPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections

Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The post New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections appeared first on Local News 8.
Preston, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

SIPH office in Preston remains open

Southeastern Idaho Public Health would like to provide clarification regarding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s announcement that its Preston office will be closing. The post SIPH office in Preston remains open appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

COVID-19 media briefing

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday, May 25. The post COVID-19 media briefing appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Biden orders flags be flown at half-staff through May 30

At the direction of the President of the United States to honor the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, Calif., Governor Brad Little and Governor Mark Gordon ordered both the U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset May 30. The post Biden orders flags be flown at half-staff through May 30 appeared first on Local News 8.