BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth announced Monday party has hired Jared DeLoof to serve as Executive Director heading into the 2022 election cycle.

DeLoof comes to the IDP after five years of working with NextGen America registering hundreds of thousands of voters and electing Democrats up and down the ballot.

“Jared’s experience in grassroots organizing and registering voters will serve the organization well as we lay the groundwork and strategy for a groundbreaking statewide organizing effort as we head into 2022,” Cornforth said. “We couldn’t be more excited about his experience and knowledge he will bring to Idaho to help capitalize on the radicalization and defeat the out-of-touch GOP politicians in the Idaho legislature.”

DeLoof is a native of Spring Mills in central Pennsylvania who attended Penn State University. He was a rural organizer for President Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns and has experience registering and mobilizing young voters to support the Democratic Party.

“I’m excited to lead the Idaho Democratic Party into the 2022 midterms,” DeLoof said. “This is one of the toughest states for Democrats, but we are committed to fighting for every vote and outworking the Republicans at every turn. We believe that when Idahoans are given the choice between our common sense solutions to Idaho’s problems and the radical and extreme positions of the Idaho Republican Party we can not only be competitive but can win all across

Idaho.”

The post New Idaho Democratic executive director appeared first on Local News 8 .