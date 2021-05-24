How You Can Make Your Vacation Rental Eco-Friendly
The world of travel is undergoing a huge transformation, with a trend toward more environmentally friendly alternatives and choices in order to fully care for the earth. There are ways to reduce the carbon footprint, and even hotels are getting on board by providing environmentally friendly alternatives to their guests. If you own a vacation rental property, tapping into this is essential, not just for business reasons but for sustainability. Here’s how to make your vacation rental eco-friendly:ecophiles.com