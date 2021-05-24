How You Can Make Your Vacation Rental Eco-Friendly

Finding the right accommodations makes the difference between a great vacation and a terrible one. Regardless of the weather, scenery, attractions, and even the food, if the lodgings are cramped, run-down, dirty, or simply not what was advertised, your dream vacation will feel like a disaster. Booking the right place is even more important for a long-term vacation rental since you’re going to be spending more time (and more money!) you want it to fit your needs and feel more like home than a temporary place. To help you choose the best option, we’re looking at the pros and cons of booking through an online vacation rental marketplace, a hotel, or a corporate apartment.