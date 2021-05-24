newsbreak-logo
HamCo's top doctor warns vaccine refusal could lead to new variants

By Larry Seward
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are all testing booster shots that could arrive in United States clinics as early as fall.

Dr. Stephen Feagins, chief clinical officer for Hamilton County Public Health, said boosters and other, long-term COVID-19 remedies become increasingly necessary as portions of the country continue to refuse the vaccine.

“The longer we have a segment of our population who is not vaccinated, a virus can transmit from one to another,” he said Monday afternoon. “And every time it does so, it can change. Thus the variant. If it is a positive change for the virus, then that is going to become the dominant strain.”

To a virus, each vulnerable human body is an incubator for a potential new strain — one that may be more infectious, like the B.1.1.7 variant first recorded in the United Kingdom, more deadly or more resistant to existing treatments.

Feagins said the current vaccines appear to protect against all known variants, including B.1.1.7. However, other variants could eventually threaten fully vaccinated people.

“The longer we have individuals who don't have some type of immunity and for whom transmission has the ability to occur, the continued opportunity for variants continues,” he said.

He envisions the boosters in development as being similar to flu shots: A jab delivered periodically to defend against the latest changes in the virus. He’s not sure how often they’d be given, since the longterm efficacy of the existing vaccines hasn’t been fully tested.

For now, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J all believe their vaccines remain 90% effective six months after delivery, but they’re not sure when or how sharply immunity might fall off.

Public Healthkentlive.news

Lockdown professor warns Indian variant may lead to tough restrictions

The professor who prompted the UK Government to launch the first country-wide lockdown says the new Indian variants of the disease could lead to tighter restrictions. Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London called for a strict lockdown in February last year. Speaking at a German media briefing on Wednesday,...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

British Model Dies Several Days After Getting Vaccinated for COVID

There’s a lot of fuss going on when it comes to COVID vaccines, as a lot of people are still not convinced of the efficiency of the drugs. And what happened to a British model who recently died only a few days after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus represents a new reason for some sceptics to maintain their position.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Methotrexate May Impair Immune Response to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs) receiving background methotrexate have worse humoral and cellular immunogenicity to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to a study published online May 25 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Rebecca H. Haberman, M.D., from New York University Langone...
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Individuals Advised to Look Out for Symptoms of Heart Problems After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Doctors are advising people to pay close attention to possible symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine. This is being advocated after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine safety group in the US said it was looking into "relatively few reports" of a possible link between heart problem and COVID-19 vaccines in young people.
Pharmaceuticalsdailynurse.com

CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Study in Health Workers Shows mRNA Vaccines 94% Effective

A new CDC study adds to the growing body of real-world evidence (outside of a clinical trial setting) showing that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) protect health care personnel (HCP) against COVID-19. mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduced the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated. This assessment, conducted in a different study network with a larger sample size from across a broader geographic area than in the clinical trials, independently confirms U.S. vaccine effectiveness findings among health care workers that were first reported March 29.
ScienceWebMD

Immune Disorders May Dampen COVID-19 Vaccine Response

May 26, 2021 -- While doctors still highly recommend that they get vaccinated against COVID-19, as many as 1 in 10 people with auto-immune diseases such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease may fail to properly develop immunity against the pandemic virus, new research suggests. Patients who take...
Public HealthThe Guardian

UK in race between Covid vaccines and variant, experts warn

Scientists are warning that the UK has entered a crucial couple of months as the race between vaccination and the spread of the India variant heats up. The variant, first detected in India and called B.1.617.2 has been flourishing in parts of the UK, particularly in north-west England, while cases of the so-called Kent variant have fallen.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

COVID Vaccine: Poll Reveals Huge Amount of People Not Willing to Get Vaccinated

With vaccinations for COVID currently unfolding across the globe, surprisingly or not, not everybody is willing to receive a jab. Whether we’re talking about the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, or Sinopharm, there are plenty of people out there who are skeptical about all of them.
Pharmaceuticalstennesseestar.com

Medical Experts Raise Alarm Over Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines in Children, Pregnant Women, and Those Who Already Have Antibodies

Two prominent medical professionals are raising red flags over the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in children, in pregnant women, and in those who have previously caught the coronavirus and now have antibodies. There are alarming reports in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of healthy children dying shortly after being vaccinated, the doctors say.
IndustryWashington Examiner

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the best argument to persuade the still-unvaccinated

As coronavirus deaths fall to the single digits in Israel and the United Kingdom, the possibility arises that the vaccination rate required to reach herd immunity might be much, much lower than scientists earlier believed. The United States might even be close to reaching it, but only if we can convince another 10% to 20% of the U.S. population to go get the jab.
Club 93.7

CDC Warns Of Possible Side Effects From Second Vaccine Dose

The Center For Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for young teens and adolescents following the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine which has shown in some rare instances to cause inflammation around the heart, myocarditis. Jeeez, if people didn't have already vaccine hesitancy, they will after reading...
Public HealthClick10.com

Health officials concerned that COVID-19 may lead to second pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Health experts nationwide are concerned about a predicted new post-COVID crisis that some are a calling a “second pandemic:” a wave of cancer deaths. Broward Health Oncology Surgeon Dr. Alia Abdulla said the dramatic drop in routine screenings over the past year has led to dire...
IndustryWSET

CDC investigating potential rare side effect from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

U.S. health officials are investigating a potential rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines - an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis. Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccines has received more than a dozen reports of this condition appearing four days after vaccination.