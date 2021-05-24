One-man band uses his unique talent to spread joy during pandemic

Like a lot of people, we went into Cruella wondering why the film needed to exist in the first place – aside from the obvious reason, which is to make Disney money. We would have thought the “turn a former villain into an anti-hero” thing was a bit played out at this point and when it comes to Cruella De Vil, the iconic puppy-killer from 101 Dalmations, we couldn’t see any possible route to making the character relatable or her actions explainable. Worse, the trailers and promotional artwork for the film seemed designed to underline and highlight how stale the whole venture felt; like a Disneyfied mashup of Harley Quinn and The Devil Wears Prada. Well, we’ve got good news and bad news for you. The bad news is that all of our pre-screening reservations were more or less completely founded. There is no good reason for this film to exist, there is no real way to turn a puppy-killer into a heroine, and it really is pretty much a Harley Wears Prada melange.