One-man band uses his unique talent to spread joy during pandemic

To get into any industry or field is not as easy as people talk about. Of course, many fields have been welcoming great talents, especially the younger brigade; however, the journeys are quite tough, but the ones who keep at it nevertheless and keep going only upwards and onwards, learning from their mistakes and working more around their innate skills and talents are those who eventually reach their definition of success, even in a short period of time. Rachit Rojha is all about this and much more. He is an Indian talent who saw a creative soul in him and observed how people thrived in the vast digital space. This changed his life completely and here, he is today, as one of the top content creators and YouTubers in India.