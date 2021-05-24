A game of fate in Arlekin’s spellbinding ‘chekhovOS’

Onward to the next stop in Russia on Soulpepper’s audio drama journey with Anton Chekhov’s ‘The Seagull’ and an adaptation by Simon Stephens. This is another classic play title of which I’ve heard but neither read nor have seen it performed live. I was curious about this ‘The Seagull’ as I understand trained actors consider it one of Chekhov’s finest. Do make sure before the audio play begins to click on the EXTEND YOUR STAY and listen to the conversation between the director of this production, Daniel Brooks, as he speaks to Soulpepper’s Emma Stenning, Soulpepper’s Executive Director about the conceiving of his vision (which was to have been staged live before the pandemic was declared and theatres shut down worldwide). Personally, I find this extra information helpful in providing context to understand the story whether it be historical, character, or directorial for example.