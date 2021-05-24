newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Great white shark population off coast of California increased by as much as 35%, study finds

By Danielle Zoellner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfOAP_0a9nPBOQ00

The number of great white sharks spotted off the coast of California has increased by as much as 35 per cent within the last 10 years, researchers said.

A study, published in Biological Conservation this month, involved researchers monitoring the great white shark population in California between Monterey Bay, the Farallon Islands and Bodega Bay – an area often called “the red triangle”.

Researchers found that there has been a modest increase of the great white shark population over the last 10 years, indicating improved ocean conditions off the coast of California.

“A healthy population of white sharks means there are healthy populations of the sea lions and elephant seals they eat,” said Paul Kanive, a marine ecologist with Montana State University and lead author of the study, when speaking to Mercury News . “And that means that the lower levels on the food chain, like fish, are healthy enough to support the marine mammals.”

This study involved researchers from Stanford University and the Monterey Bay Aquarium working in boats from 2011 to 2018 in areas of the Southeast Farallon Island, San Mateo County coast, and Tomales Point.

Marine biologists would then lure sharks to the boat with seal meat in the water so that they could photograph the animal’s top fin, known as the dorsal fin. Each shark has a unique dorsal fin, making it easier for researchers to track the population’s numbers.

This method allowed for researchers to estimate that about 300 adult or sub-adult great white sharks lived in the area around Monterey Bay, California, in 2019, which was an increase from the 211 reported in 2011.

“Importantly, our results are indicative of a relatively small group of white sharks (

More research was needed to determine if the animal population was actually increasing, but researchers said this shows early signs that an improved ecosystem in the ocean has led to the increase.

Reasons why the population could be increasing in California can be tracked all the way back to when President Richard Nixon signed the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972, which ended the hunting of animals that sharks eat, such as sea lions, seals, and elephant seals.

California voters have also taken several steps to help sea life near the coast, including voting to make it illegal in 1994 to hunt sharks in state waters up to three miles off the coast.

“The results of this study suggest recent favorable management in California … may be contributing to a pathway for the positive population growth for this important marine top predator,” the study states.

Although the news of more sharks off the coast of California could be worrying to some people, researchers have said the increase has not indicated that more shark attacks will happen.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Shark Attacks#Ocean Conservation#Marine Mammals#Marine Biologists#White Fish#Biological Conservation#Montana State University#Mercury News#Stanford University#The Monterey Bay Aquarium#Tomales Point#White Sharks#Healthy Populations#State Waters#Sea Life#Farallon Islands#Elephant Seals#California Voters#Sea Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Mystery of extinct horned crocodile solved after 150 years

After almost 150 years of controversy, scientists have finally solved the classification mystery surrounding the extinct horned crocodile and determined exactly where this cryptic croc belongs on the tree of life. The extinct horned crocodiles (Voay robustus) were endemic to Madagascar as far back as 9,000 years ago and lived...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

‘Like the one from Finding Nemo’: Rare footballfish washes up on California beach

A rare footballfish washed ashore in Newport Beach, California over the weekend, only to be discovered by a surprised local beachgoer.Ben Estes was shocked to discover the “rare find” at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday before he alerted state park rangers and lifeguards to the “weird-looking fish”.Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching said in a post on Facebook that the critter has been identified as a deep-sea Pacific Footballfish.Photographs of the fish show the “prehistoric” and “nightmarish” looking specimen, which is jet black in colour with a round body and intimidating jaws.According to the local boat touring company, the...
Florida StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WATCH: Whale shark swims up to boat off Florida coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A group of fishermen were treated to a beautiful sight when a whale shark swam up to their boat off the coast of Clearwater Beach. Captain John Phillipoff with Caladesi Fishing Charters told FOX 35 News they were out on the water when the whale shark came right next to their boat.
California StateNew York Post

White dolphin seen swimming off California coastline

A white Risso’s dolphin was spotted Friday by a group of whale watchers off the Southern California coastline. In a Sunday video from Dana Point’s “Dana Wharf Whale Watch,” a man on a microphone is heard pointing out the rare animal in a pod of what Fox 35 reported was 30 to 40 other dolphins.
Animalsfox7austin.com

Marine experts searching for entangled baby whale spotted on drone video

Marine mammal experts are attempting to relocate a baby whale that was seen off the Central California coast entangled in what appears to be commercial fishing gear. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center and NOAA Large Whale Entanglement Team responded to a report of the entangled baby whale on April 19 off the coast of Dana Point near the Monterey Bay.
Animalsfoxbangor.com

Australian Surfer Dead After Vicious Great White Shark Attack In Water

A surfer in Australia was attacked by a great white shark while out in the water Tuesday morning … and, tragically, his injuries were so bad, he died at the scene. Authorities in New South Wales say the 59-year-old had been trying to catch waves at Tuncurry Beach when he saw sharks nearby in the water.
WildlifeStar-Tribune

Florida fishermen have close encounter with three massive whale sharks

This footage shows the encounter between fishermen and three large whale sharks that nudged their boat as they searched for a snack. The sharks were spotted basking and eating plankton on the surface of the water just off Anna Maria Island, Florida, when they came across the fishing boat last week.
EnvironmentThe Verge

Hurricane Sandy was much worse because of climate change, study finds

Just a few inches of human-driven sea level rise contributed to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation of the Northeastern US in 2012. Tens of thousands more people were affected, and more than $8 billion in damages incurred during the storm were a result of climate-induced sea level rise, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Bottlenose Dolphin Adopts a Pilot Whale Calf

New Zealand marine biologists spotted a sweet adoption story recently. A mother bottlenose dolphin has adopted a baby pilot whale! Far Out Ocean Research Collective spotted the pair in the Bay of Islands in Northern New Zealand. While adoptions are not unheard of among marine mammals, this pair’s size difference...
WildlifePeople

Drone Footage Captures Rare Moment of Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales 'Hugging'

Hugging isn't just a land activity. In recently released footage from a February research trip conducted in Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), the New England Aquarium, the Conservation Law Foundation, and National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry, two endangered North Atlantic right whales appear to share a hug.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers find maintenance mechanism of microbial diversity in Tibet wetlands

Microorganisms participate in biogeochemical cycles of key elements (e.g., carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfate), and their diversity is closely correlated with soil ecosystem functions. Disentangling the geographic distribution pattern and microbial diversity maintenance mechanism is of significance to estimate diversity-driven ecosystem functions and potentials. However, study on the maintenance mechanism of microbial diversity in the wetland ecosystems is poorly understood.
Sciencenorthernbroadcasting.com

New Study Finds Yellowstone National Park Increasing In Temperature

According to tree ring data collected by University of Idaho scientist Karen Heeter, the summer of 2016 in Yellowstone National Park was one of the hottest in the last 1,250 years. The Billings Gazette reports Montana State University Paleoecologist Cathy Whitlock has warned, without significant changes to human carbon emissions, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will be four to six degrees warmer by the middle of the century and species will either adapt by moving changing their habits or dying.