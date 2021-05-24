EastEnders fans fear awful abuse backstory for Zack after he suffers panic attack

EastEnders teases horrifying abuse plot for Zack Hudson as suffers devastating panic attack The personal trainer - who is played by actor James Farrar in the BBC soap - was locked in a small room by Kheerat Panesar after he spotted him flirting with an important contact of Sharon’s

EastEnders viewers were left feeling concerned for Zack Hudson following the latest episode of the BBC soap.

During Monday's instalment, Zack (James Farrar) was seen having a panic attack after being locked in a store cupboard by Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol).

Kheerat thought he was doing Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) a favour after she spotted her brother chatting up a potential important client at her gym launch.

However, Zack reacted so badly and was seen sinking to the floor with his head in his hands and appeared to maybe be claustrophobic.

As Sharon prepared to give a speech, the music was turned down and Zack could be heard screaming and shouting for someone to let him out.

EastEnders viewers were left feeling concerned for Zack Hudson following the latest episode of the BBC soap

As Nancy Carter unlocked the door, Zack burst out and went straight for Kheerat - who he ended up punching and knocking to the ground.

Viewers tuning in at home were left pondering if Zack's anger issues could be the start of the soap exploring his back story.

EastEnders fans felt sorry for Zack and suggested it could be something to do with his abusive upbringing at the hands of dad Gavin Sullivan.

Sharon Watts was left fuming when Zack disrupted her gym launch by punching Kheerat (Image: BBC)

"A bit of zack’s backstory come to show. #EastEnders," one person tweeted, while another added: "I'm guessing Zack locked in the cupboard was a trigger for something, I don't think it's impressive people laughing thinking it's funny!! #Eastenders."

A third person posted: "Zack has a lot of aggression that's the second person he has punched now within a week #EastEnders."

And a fourth tweeted: "I see Zack has anger issues like his daddy Gavin then #EastEnders."

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.