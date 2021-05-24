newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Manchester United will WIN the Premier League if they sign Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, claims Gary Neville - with Old Trafford great also naming Roy Keane as a former player the club could 'really use right now'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gary Neville has identified the three signings that could help propel Manchester United to the Premier League title - and also named the former player that would make the biggest difference for the club in the modern day.

Holding a wide-ranging Q&A with his followers on Twitter, long-standing ex-United right back Neville was quizzed on a variety of issues relating to the Old Trafford outfit, including their summer transfer business.

And an optimistic Neville believes that the trio of Raphael Varane, Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho will see United usurp neighbours, and recently-crowned champions, City next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7KZU_0a9nOj6N00
Gary Neville named three signings that would see Manchester United win the Premier League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aEkj_0a9nOj6N00
Neville has identified Raphael Varane, Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho as the difference-makers

Each player earmarked by Neville as must-have targets for United when the window opens would hit the club's coffers hard - but Tottenham frontman Kane and Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho may be available for the right price.

One United supporter asked Sky Sports pundit Neville where United would finish at the end of the next campaign 'with the right signings'.

The response was direct and to the point, with Neville simply posting: 'Varane, Kane, Sancho = title'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SQ3H_0a9nOj6N00
Tottenham frontman Kane has admitted he wants to leave the club but will cost around £150m

Fresh from their second-placed finish in the top flight, United are indeed one of the clubs interested in snapping up the wantaway Kane.

Also circling are City and Chelsea - and the England captain is likely to cost in the region of an eye-watering £150million.

There is little desire at Tottenham to sell Kane, however, with owner Daniel Levy left furious, as reported by Sportsmail last week, by the ace openly expanding on the possibility of his departure.

United, who will look to strengthen the options available to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the coming weeks, may well be dragged into a transfer dogfight for Kane - although their finances may be better spent elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3OW1_0a9nOj6N00
United have also been touted to make a move for Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane

Real Madrid defender Varane could be another target, with the centre back having just over a year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu.

Reports in Spain claimed that Varane has a £60m price tag, and further suggestions over United preparing to table an offer of £40m quickly surfaced.

To complete Neville's dream triumvirate, United would also need to splash out to secure Sancho from the Bundesliga. A long-term target for Solskjaer, it is understood the winger would be free to move for the right price.

With Sancho and Dortmund having thrashed out a 'gentleman's agreement', which would allow him to leave, United may hope to seal the deal for just under £80m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxx26_0a9nOj6N00
Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho has been a long-term target for the United chiefs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEObm_0a9nOj6N00
Neville also chose Roy Keane as the former player United could 'really use' in the present day

As well as players currently in action, Neville was also questioned on former United greats who would be able to make an impact on the current team.

Another user tweeted Neville and asked: 'Which player from back in the days could United really use right now?'

The typically-outspoken and fiery Roy Keane, who hasn't held back in delivering withering criticism of United over recent seasons, was selected by Neville.

