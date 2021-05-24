newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax, VA

Law School takes on 21-day racial equity challenge

By Mariam Aburdeineh
gmu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith racial tension high in the United States, and the need for equity growing ever stronger, students and faculty at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School participated in a 21-Day Racial Equity Habit-Building Challenge virtually in March and April. The challenge, created by diversity expert Eddie Moore Jr., focuses...

www2.gmu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
Fairfax, VA
Society
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Stevenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race#Homelessness#Racial Equality#Racial Justice#Health Equity#Racial Tension#George Mason University#Antonin Scalia Law School#Black American#Jd#African American#Racial Equity#Racism#Students#Oppression#Perspectives#Culture#Guide Participants#Micro Aggressions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

Students say more work needed in Northfield to ensure racial equity

Northfield High School students and Black Student Union members Amira Haileab and Mimi Keita say the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd is a reminder of the challenges Black Americans face both nationally and in locally. The students were key...
Theater & Dancedance.nyc

Building Racial Equity with A'Keitha Carey

Facilitated by A’Keitha Carey, founder of CaribFunk. Saturday, May 22nd from 12:30pm-2:30pm EDT AND/OR Wednesday, May 26th from 4-6pm EDT | Register: https://withribbon.com/u/clancyworks | FREE. Presented by ClancyWorks Dance Company in partnership with Rajeeyah Finnie Myers, Affiliate Trainer with Narrative Arts and Culture (NAC) at Race Forward. Through dance and...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Now’s the time to fund minority-serving colleges and boost racial equity

Irma Becerra is president of Marymount University. By this point in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s understood that African American and Hispanic communities have been the ones hardest hit, and its members disproportionately affected from health and economic standpoints. And because of the pandemic’s impact on higher education, its effects could...
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Community feedback needed for Paducah Public Schools’ racial equity initiative

The University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative will begin gathering the community’s perspectives and experiences regarding race and fairness this month. This is the first engagement opportunity since Paducah Public Schools announced its Racial Equity Initiative in January. Following months of collaborative work with the district’s Equity Action...
Educationdistrictadministration.com

3 tools for reopening schools with equity and advocacy

The equitable spending of American Rescue Plan funds could rely on superintendents and their teams working closely with community leaders, education advocates say. The Alliance for Resource Equity, a joint project of The Education Trust and Education Resource Strategies, has developed a series of tools to help educators and communities collaborate to better understand students’ distinct needs.
MinoritiesPosted by
WFYI

IndyParks Announces Updated Racial Equity Policy

IndyParks is working to make their sites more welcoming. The agency released a new Racial Equity Statement recently after conducting internal evaluations, staff surveys and listening sessions. Changes include anti-racist and implicit bias training for leadership and employees. "We have also identified several other training opportunities for our staff and...
Minoritiesburlingtoncountytimes.com

Nonprofit leaders must embrace the uncomfortable challenge of racial equity | Opinion

The conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd brings some measure of relief to a country slowly coming to grips with its history of systemic racism, including those of us in the nonprofit world. Shortly after the brutal murder nearly one year ago, many of my fellow white nonprofit leaders called me seeking guidance on how to respond to “uncomfortable conversations” about systemic racism in the workplace. They came to me because my organization is known for its long history of tackling racial and social justice issues, as well as the anti-racism trainings we have provided for the past seven years.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Daily Item

Racial Injustice Progress: Valley universities have increased attention to diversity, and equity

When students at Susquehanna and Bucknell universities held candlelight vigils and rallied throughout the school year in support of anti-racism and local Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies, administrators and staff of the universities took notice. Bucknell and Susquehanna universities already had administrators and programs focused on diversity and equity. Over...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

St. Helena schools commit to social justice, equity

The St. Helena Unified School District is poised to become Napa County’s first school district to make the promotion of social justice and equity one of its core goals. The school board will hold a public hearing on its proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Based on feedback from the board and the public, the plan will be refined and brought back to the board for final approval in June.
Athens County, OHAthens News

Response Fund expands to racial equity projects

A local non-profit expanded a funding pool to support projects that address racial equity in Athens County. The COVID-19 pandemic brought renewed urgency to address long-standing challenges in Athens County, including racial equity, the Athens County Foundation stated in a press release. In response, the foundation’s Board of Directors approved expanding the organization’s Response Fund.
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

BBCHS to expand racial equity training to students

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will be continuing staff training on issues of race and racism as well as extending opportunities for students to get involved next school year. The BBCHS School Board voted 6-1 on Monday to approve the continuation of the high school’s partnership with Pacific Education...
Atlanta, GAAlbany Herald

Georgia Power to invest in racial equity, social justice efforts

ATLANTA -- Georgia Power Co. and the utility’s nonprofit foundation announced a $75 million, five-year commitment Monday to advancing racial equity and social justice. The money will support initiatives focused on equity in education, criminal justice and economic empowerment. “At Georgia Power, we’re standing with our communities as, together, we...
MinoritiesBrainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: We need racial equity training

I have learned that ISD 181 recently canceled a racial equity training due to public backlash. As a parent who is sending her children to this district I wanted to express my deep outrage. I also spent seven years teaching in St. Paul Public Schools and to draw comparison we had racial equity training over five years ago. You are sending a message to black and brown families that you do not care about them, that you will not stand up for them under pressure. Just because we live in a community that, in my opinion, would appear to have widespread ignorance and racism doesn’t mean we should placate to their fears. Leadership should do better. Conflict often accompanies real change, and we should face it with courage. The achievement gap between white students and students of color is wide and requires our intense scrutiny and ownership of systemic racism in our buildings, and as evident from this resistance, our communities. Also, when you come to your senses, you should hire a person of color to lead any racial equity training in your district. A classic old white man should not be the one imparting his peripheral wisdom here.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Racial disparities fuel post-pandemic recovery challenges, experts say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Communities of color will have a hard time bouncing back post pandemic because of economic inequality gaps that worsened over time, according to a UW-Madison inequality expert. “There are racial disparities in almost any outcome that you can think of,” Denia Garcia, UW-Madison professor of public affairs...
Poway, CAPosted by
CBS 8

Poway teens receive 'Peacemaker Award' for racial equity and justice activism

POWAY, Calif. — Two sisters in the Poway Unified School District made headlines last year after they addressed racism in their schools on social media. Poway Unified has since responded, implementing new policies across the district. This past weekend, the girls’ efforts and work with the district were honored by the National Conflict Resolution Center in San Diego.
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

Opinion: Historical underinvestment and continuing discrimination is violence against the AAPI community

This guest column was written by Kee Tobar, Community Legal Services's racial equity, inclusion, and diversity director. “Stop Asian Hate” has become a rallying cry demanding that individual actors in our community stop physically assaulting and harassing Asians. This is a necessary statement. The ability for Asian Americans to walk the streets without being assaulted for their race should be a primary concern.
Sleepy Hollow, NYthehudsonindependent.com

Racial Slur in Sleepy Hollow Schools Under Investigation

Officials in The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are investigating messages containing a racial slur that were posted Thursday in the Google Classrooms of one Sleepy Hollow Middle School class and one Sleepy Hollow High School class. In a letter to district families and staff, Superintendent of Schools Chris Borsari...