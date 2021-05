Chris Farrell, senior economics contributor at Marketplace and MPR News, hosts episode two of The Greener Good: How does business adapt?. You want your company to go green. You understand the science, and you support sustainability. But what’s the best strategy? How do you adapt your business and preserve jobs? What about supply chains? Shifting business models to be more environmentally friendly can feel expensive, at least in the short term. But doing nothing is not an option if you want your business to survive.